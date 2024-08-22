Minibus crashes into fuel tanker in Malawi, killing 26 including 2 children

(MENAFN) On Thursday morning, a tragic accident in western Malawi resulted in the deaths of 26 individuals, including two children, according to local police reports. The fatal collision occurred when a minibus, carrying multiple passengers, crashed into a fuel tanker. The impact of the crash was severe, leading to significant loss of life and injuries among those on board.



Emergency services arrived at the scene to assist with the aftermath of the accident. The collision caused extensive damage to both vehicles, complicating the rescue and recovery efforts. Authorities are working to identify the victims and provide support to the affected families during this difficult time. The accident highlights the ongoing challenges related to road safety and the need for improved traffic regulations and enforcement.



Preliminary investigations into the cause of the crash are underway, with police looking into factors that may have contributed to the collision. The area where the accident occurred has been cordoned off as investigators examine the wreckage and gather evidence. The results of these investigations will be crucial in understanding the circumstances that led to this devastating event.



The incident underscores the importance of road safety measures and the need for continued efforts to prevent such accidents. The local community, along with national authorities, is mourning the loss of those who perished in the crash, and there will likely be calls for increased safety measures to prevent future tragedies on the roads.

MENAFN22082024000045015839ID1108589502