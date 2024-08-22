Halliburton faces cyber-attack disrupts operations, communications

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, American oilfield services giant Halliburton was reportedly subjected to a cyber-attack, impacting its operations and communications networks. The company confirmed it is dealing with issues affecting certain systems and is actively working to identify the cause and extent of the problem. Halliburton is collaborating with senior external experts to manage the situation and mitigate its effects. The attack seems to have disrupted business activities at the company's headquarters north of Houston, as well as some of its global communication networks. Employees have been advised not to connect to internal networks to prevent further complications.



Halliburton, headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a major player in the oilfield services industry, offering drilling and equipment services to leading energy producers worldwide. The company, which had approximately 48,000 employees at the end of last year, operates in over 70 countries. The energy sector has frequently been targeted by cyber-attacks, with several U.S. firms suffering from ransomware incidents in recent years. While the specific details of the attack on Halliburton remain unclear, such ransomware attacks typically involve encrypting the victim's data and demanding cryptocurrency payments, which can range from hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars, to regain access.



