China's electricity consumption sees 5.7 percent growth last month

(MENAFN) China's electricity consumption, a significant indicator of economic activity, saw substantial growth in July, according to data released by the National Energy Administration on Thursday. Power usage surged by 5.7 percent year on year, reaching 939.6 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) for the month. This increase underscores the robust expansion in economic activity, particularly as various sectors showed improved energy demands.



In detail, power consumption by primary and secondary industries grew by 1.5 percent and 5 percent year on year, respectively, while the tertiary sector saw a notable increase of 7.8 percent. Residential electricity consumption also rose by 5.9 percent from the previous year, totaling 172.7 billion kWh. These figures reflect a broad-based growth in energy usage across different sectors, indicating overall economic resilience.



Over the first seven months of the year, China's power consumption increased by 7.7 percent, reaching nearly 5.6 trillion kWh. This growth aligns with recent observations of stronger economic performance, as the country navigates various downside risks and implements pro-growth policies.



In July, key economic indicators continued to show steady expansion, with increased production and demand, stable employment levels, and the emergence of new growth drivers. This positive trend in electricity consumption further illustrates the strengthening momentum of the Chinese economy amid ongoing efforts to bolster economic stability and growth.

