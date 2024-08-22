Indonesia launches 2024 Garuda International Cup youth soccer tournament

(MENAFN) On Thursday, Indonesia launched the 2024 Garuda International Cup youth soccer at the Sentul training ground in West Java Province. This prestigious event, which will run through Sunday, has drawn a diverse lineup of 48 teams from various countries across Asia. Among the participating nations are China, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Cambodia, and Singapore, with the teams competing in three different age categories.



The tournament features several elite academy teams from Asia, such as Guangzhou and Zhejiang from China, Shonan Bellmare and Tokyo Selection from Japan, ASIOP from Indonesia, and Johor Darul Ta'zim from Malaysia. This year's Garuda International Cup marks the fourth time Indonesia has hosted the tournament, with previous editions held in 2015, 2022, and 2023.



Wahyu Budiarto, the chief organizer of the event, highlighted in the opening ceremony that this is the largest youth soccer championship Indonesia has ever hosted. The tournament's slogan for this year is "The Season is Coming, Let's Have Fun," reflecting the organizers' hope that the event will become a significant point of pride for the country.



Hasjim Djojohadikusumo, a member of the Garuda International Cup Advisory Board, emphasized the importance of the tournament for young Indonesian footballers. He expressed confidence that investing in youth sports through such events could lead to significant economic opportunities and boost sports tourism in Indonesia.

MENAFN22082024000045015839ID1108589453