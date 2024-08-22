Nutritional Products International's Mitch Gould's Career Spans 35 Years And Three Generations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of NPI

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Walk up to Mitch Gould, and he will proudly tell you that he is a third-generation retail professional.Gould, CEO and founder of Nutritional Products International, learned about the retail from his father and grandfather, growing up in New York.“Retail is in my DNA,” Gould said in a recent interview.“My father and grandfather worked in retail. It was only natural that when I started working, I would choose retail, as well.”More than 35 years later, Gould's career includes introducing the latest health and wellness products to the American consumer, as well as working with celebrities, such as Steven Seagal and Hulk Hogan.“I partnered with Steven Seagal when we developed Lightning Bolt energy drink. With Hulk Hogan, we brought to market Hogan Energy,” Gould said, adding that what made those business endeavors stand out was his ability to bring the new products to market in less than a year.Gould's career also introduced him to Ronnie Coleman, Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky – all of whom worked with him to promote nutritional supplements.“It was great working with these icons,” Gould said.“What was even more satisfying was successfully promoting the brands.”Gould's career also coincided with a critical point in Amazon's history.With Gould's success with Amazon, he founded Nutritional Products International, a Boca Raton-based company that helps domestic and international health and wellness companies expand or enter the U.S. market. NPI is a one-stop global brand marketing company for health, wellness, and beauty companies.During this time, Gould developed the“Evolution of Distribution” model. The“Evolution of Distribution” process gives manufacturers a one-stop hub for all their needs if they want to enter or expand in the U.S. market.“NPI helps them with U.S. Customs, FDA compliance, retail buyers, and promotion,” Gould said, adding that the“Evolution of Distribution” has helped many companies succeed in the American market.”Although Gould said it is gratifying to help so many companies succeed in the U.S. market, the global marketing guru is not yet content.“At NPI, we plan to make 2024 the greatest year in our history. We are working with health and wellness companies right now that will astound the American consumer with their products.”For more information on Nutritional Products International, please visit .MORE ON NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS INTERNATIONAL AND ITS FOUNDERNPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

