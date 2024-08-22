Sports Tourism Market Poised For 12.8% CAGR Growth, Projected To Reach USD 1787.72 Bn By 2031 Victory Sports Tours

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sports Tourism

The sports is estimated to be valued at USD 769.37 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1787.72 Bn by 2031

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Market Overview:Sports tourism involves motivated by a sports activity, event, or competition. It involves either following a sports team or individual, spectating at a sporting event, or actively participating in a sporting activity while away from home.Market Dynamics:Increased spending on adventure activities has been a major driver for the growth of the sports tourism market. Increased health consciousness and awareness about staying fit among population has boosted participation in sports and outdoor activities on vacation. Furthermore, lower data costs and easy access to information online has facilitated travel planning for niche interests like sports tourism. Emergence of various formats of fantasy sports involving online gaming platforms has further fueled interest of people in competitive sports. However, availability of a variety of entertainment options has remained a challenge.🔍 Sample Copy of the Report @Sports Tourism Market DriversIncreasing Passion for Sporting Events Among PeopleWith the rise in disposable incomes and growing enthusiasm for sports, more and more people are choosing to incorporate sporting events into their travel plans either to watch specific tournaments or teams play or to experience sporting culture of different places. Major international tournaments like FIFA World Cup, Olympics etc attract huge crowds both domestic and international. For some die-hard fans, traveling to attend live sporting matches has become a way of life. This strong fandom for different games is a key driver boosting sports tourism.Growing Popularity of Adventure SportsAdventure sports have gained widespread popularity in recent years among both the young as well as older demographic. More destinations are providing facilities and infrastructure to cater to this growing demand. Mountain biking, rock climbing, bungee jumping, trekking, water sports etc have become very popular leisure activities for tourists. The natural or artificial settings where such activities take place have emerged as tourist hotspots. The growing interest in adventure sports experiences is fueling growth of sports tourism industry.Lack of Supporting Infrastructure in Emerging MarketsPoor infrastructure for transportation, accommodation and other tourist facilities poses serious challenges for growth of sports tourism in many developing countries with budding sports tourism programs. Lack of adequate airports, roads, rail links, hotels and hospitality services close to sporting venues makes accessibility difficult. Absence of adequate signage, guides and travelers' aids can negatively impact the whole experience. Unless infrastructure gaps are bridged, the full potential may remain untapped in emerging markets.🛒 You Can Purchase Complete Report @Top Companies Featured in This Report:. Victory Sports Tours. BAC Sports Ltd.. DTB Sports Management Ltd. Fanatic Sports Pvt. Ltd.. Gala Management Services Ltd.. Global Sports Travel and Tours Pty Ltd.. International Sports Management Inc.. ITC Travel Group. JTB India Pvt. Ltd.. KNT CT Holdings. Match Hospitality AG. QuintEvents LLC. Sports Tours International Ltd.. Sports Travel and Hospitality Group Ltd.. Sportsnet Corp. Pty Ltd.. The Hospitality Group. Thomas Cook India Ltd.. Travel sport. Veda Sports Marketing Pvt. Ltd.. TPI Ltd.Market Segmentation:By Product Type:. By Sports Type: Hockey , Soccer/Football , Cricket , Basketball , Tennis , and Others. By Product Type:. By Sports Type: Hockey , Soccer/Football , Cricket , Basketball , Tennis , and Others. By Tourism Type: Active , Passive , and NostalgiaKey Regions/Countries Classified as Follows:)) North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico))) Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Rest of Europe))) Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of APAC))) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SA))) Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, UAE, Africa, Rest of MEA) 