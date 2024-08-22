(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the World Organization (WHO) reported the detection of Europe’s first imported case of a new variant of the Embox virus, more commonly known as monkeypox. Despite the arrival of this new strain, the WHO is urging the public to remain calm, emphasizing that the virus can be effectively managed through appropriate responses.



Hans Kluge, WHO's Regional Director for Europe, issued a statement on the organization’s official website, shedding light on the current situation. He explained that Europe has been grappling with an older variant of the virus, designated as Clyde 2, which has been present in the region since the previous outbreak in 2022. Presently, around 100 new cases of the Clyde 2 strain are being reported monthly throughout Europe.



Kluge elaborated that the earlier outbreak was brought under control two years ago thanks to stringent surveillance and vaccination efforts. Despite this success, he pointed out that the full eradication of monkeypox remains a challenge due to a lack of sufficient political will and resources. He emphasized the need for ongoing vigilance, particularly with the emergence of the Clyde IB strain, which has been imported from Africa, alongside continued efforts to address the Clyde 2 strain.



The WHO's directive is clear: while the detection of a new monkeypox strain necessitates careful attention, the overall situation remains manageable. With persistent vigilance and proactive measures, Europe is well-positioned to handle and reduce the impact of both the new Clyde IB strain and the ongoing Clyde 2 variant of monkeypox.





MENAFN22082024000045015687ID1108589362