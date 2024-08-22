Tesla recalls more than 9K Model X SUVs over roof defect amid broader safety concerns

(MENAFN) Tesla Inc. has announced a recall of 9,136 Model X SUVs due to a defect in the roof that could potentially lead to a portion of it detaching while driving, posing a significant risk of accidents. This recall, highlighted by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), is particularly notable as Tesla, an automaker based in Austin, Texas, typically addresses vehicle issues through software updates delivered wirelessly or via mobile networks, rather than through traditional recalls for non-software-related defects. The defect in question involves two decorative parts on the front and middle of the roof, which may have been improperly glued together without a necessary base coat, increasing the likelihood of these parts detaching from the vehicle.



The recall is part of a broader safety concern for Tesla, which has recalled nearly 2.6 million vehicles in the first half of the year, making it the second-highest among automakers in the U.S., following Ford Motor Co., which recalled approximately 3.6 million vehicles during the same period, according to data from the recall management platform BizCar. In response to the defect, Tesla has communicated through an August 20 letter that it will conduct tests to assess the adhesion strength of these roof components and will reinstall them at no cost to the vehicle owners if necessary. This recall underscores the ongoing challenges Tesla faces in ensuring the safety and reliability of its vehicles, even as it continues to innovate and lead in the electric vehicle market.



