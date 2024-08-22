Chinese FM declares no intention of nuclear weapons race with America

(MENAFN) Chinese Foreign spokeswoman Mao Ning has firmly rejected allegations that Beijing is pursuing a nuclear arms race with the United States. Mao's statements came in response to a recent New York Times report indicating that US President Joe Biden has updated the country's Nuclear Employment Guidance with a focus on China's growing nuclear capabilities.



In a press briefing on Wednesday, Mao expressed China's deep concern over the US's portrayal of China as a nuclear threat. She accused Washington of using this narrative as a pretext to avoid its own nuclear disarmament responsibilities. Mao emphasized that China's nuclear arsenal remains significantly smaller than that of the US, which currently boasts a stockpile of 5,550 warheads compared to China's estimated 1,000, a figure projected to double by 2030 according to Pentagon estimates.



Mao underscored China's commitment to a "no first use" policy regarding nuclear weapons, asserting that Beijing maintains its nuclear capabilities at the lowest level necessary for national security. She criticized the US for being the primary source of nuclear threats and strategic risks globally, countering the assertion that China is escalating its nuclear ambitions.



The White House, for its part, has dismissed concerns about a potential arms race, with spokesman Sean Savett describing the update to the US nuclear strategy as a routine adjustment not aimed at any specific country or threat. This stance reflects ongoing tensions between the two superpowers over nuclear strategy and global security dynamics.

