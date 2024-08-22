Media reports corps of British businessman found

(MENAFN) In a tragic development, five bodies have been recovered from the wreckage of British tycoon Mike Lynch’s superyacht, including Lynch and his teenage daughter, Hannah, according to multiple reports. The 56-meter-long yacht, named ‘Bayesian,’ was British-flagged and had 22 individuals onboard when it encountered a severe weather event, believed to be a tornado or waterspout, near the port of Porticello.



The yacht sank in the early hours of Monday morning. The vessel had anchored just offshore when the disaster struck. Initial recovery efforts led to the retrieval of the yacht’s chef, Recaldo Thomas, and later the bodies of Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter were identified. The search and rescue operation has so far recovered four bodies, with a fifth located but yet to be retrieved. One individual remains unaccounted for.



Salvatore Cocina, the head of Sicily’s civil protection agency, confirmed the identification of Lynch and his daughter. The missing persons include Jonathan Bloomer, a Morgan Stanley executive, his wife Judy, and New York lawyer Chris Morvillo and his wife Neda Morvillo.



The search efforts were temporarily suspended and are set to resume on Thursday. Of the 22 people aboard, 15 have been rescued, including Lynch’s wife, who is the owner of the yacht.



Despite the vessel being described by shipbuilding experts as among the “safest” available, the sinking has prompted questions about its design. The Telegraph reports that British investigators are expected to reach out to the yacht’s designer for further insights.



The disaster highlights the severe risks associated with maritime travel in extreme weather conditions and raises questions about the safety protocols for such high-profile vessels.

