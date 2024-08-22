Japan stops efforts to retrieve melted fuel debris from Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant

(MENAFN) Japan's efforts to retrieve melted fuel debris from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant were halted on Thursday, marking a setback in the long-term recovery operations since the 2011 disaster. Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (TEPCO), the plant operator, had planned to begin the debris removal process, which would have been the first attempt since the catastrophic earthquake and tsunami that devastated the plant in 2011. However, the operation was stopped before it could commence due to problems identified during the preparation phase.



The issue arose with the installation of the robotic removal device, specifically a telescopic tool equipped with a gripper designed to handle the debris. TEPCO President Tomoaki Kobayakawa emphasized the importance of proceeding with caution, stating, “It is better to carry on with the work safely and steadily rather than rushing.” The removal was slated to start with debris from the number 2 reactor, which had been damaged by a hydrogen explosion during the initial disaster.



The Fukushima plant is estimated to contain approximately 880 tons of fuel debris across its reactors. The goal for the initial phase was to retrieve up to 3 grams of this highly radioactive material. The specifics of when the trial removal preparations will resume remain unclear as TEPCO continues to address the identified issues.



Additionally, this month marks the first anniversary of Japan’s controversial decision to release treated nuclear water from the Fukushima plant into the ocean. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is scheduled to visit the plant on Saturday, which could provide further insights into the ongoing recovery and decommissioning efforts.

MENAFN22082024000045015839ID1108589242