Türkiye's main share opens Wednesday’s session with 0.16 percent decline

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Türkiye's benchmark stock opened at 9,966.57 points, reflecting a slight decline of 0.16 percent or 15.71 points from the previous day's closing. This drop follows a challenging trading session on Tuesday, when Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index fell by 0.72 percent, ending the day at 9,982.28 points. The market's daily transaction volume was notable, reaching 94 billion Turkish liras, equivalent to approximately USD2.78 billion.



In terms of currency exchange rates, the US dollar was trading at 33.8770 Turkish liras as of 10:00 a.m. local time (0700 GMT). The euro was valued at 37.7112 Turkish liras, while the British pound was at 44.1594 Turkish liras. These rates provide an indication of the Turkish lira's performance against major global currencies amidst ongoing economic conditions.



In the commodities market, the price of gold was reported at USD2,552.20 per ounce. This figure reflects the current value of one of the most widely traded precious metals, which often serves as a hedge against economic uncertainty. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for oil prices, was trading around USD77.37 per barrel, indicating the ongoing fluctuations in oil markets due to various global economic factors.



Overall, the performance of the Turkish stock index and currency exchange rates highlights the ongoing volatility in the market. The significant trading volumes and the fluctuations in commodity prices such as gold and oil underscore the broader economic trends impacting Türkiye's financial landscape.

MENAFN22082024000045015839ID1108589239