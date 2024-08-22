Manchester City's Phil Foden clinches PFA Men’s Player of Year award

(MENAFN) Manchester City's Phil Foden was honored with the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) Players' Player of the Year award on Tuesday. Expressing his gratitude, Foden remarked, "To win this award is something very special and it is one that I am very proud of and grateful for." He added that being recognized by fellow professionals was deeply meaningful and thanked everyone who voted for him.



The 24-year-old winger also took the opportunity to congratulate his teammates Kyle Walker, Rodrigo, and Erling Haaland, who were included in the PFA Team of the Year. Foden's impressive performance throughout the UEFA Champions League season saw him score five goals and provide three assists in just eight matches, including a notable goal at the Santiago Bernabeu.



Foden, a two-time recipient of the PFA Young Player of the Year award in 2021 and 2022, edged out teammates Erling Haaland and Rodri for this year’s honor. Other notable nominees included Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard, Chelsea’s Cole Palmer, and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins. Foden had a standout league campaign, netting a career-high 19 goals and adding eight assists, contributing significantly to Manchester City's triumphs.



In other PFA award news, Manchester City’s Khadija “Bunny” Shaw was named PFA Women’s Player of the Year after an outstanding 2023-24 Women’s Super League (WSL) season, where she was the league's top scorer with 21 goals and three assists. Additionally, Chelsea’s Cole Palmer was recognized as the PFA Young Player of the Year, following a breakout season with 22 goals and 11 assists in the Premier League. Palmer also made a significant impact on England’s EURO 2024 campaign, scoring a crucial equalizer against Spain in the final.

