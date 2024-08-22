Adani Foundation at ACC Gagal boosts agricultural produce for rural farmers in Himachal Pradesh

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR)

Bengaluru, 22 August 2024: ACC, the cement and building materials company of the diversified Adani Portfolio, is proud to facilitate modern water management solutions to benefit farming communities where it operates. The Company, along with the Adani Foundation, has partnered with NABARD to spearhead the Dhounkothi Panjgain Watershed Development Project (DPWDP) to construct 645 metres of irrigation channels in Kanoun and Ropa villages near its ACC Gagal plant. This significant development, completed during this year, marks a transformative step towards enhancing agricultural productivity and water management in the region.



Previously, farmers in these villages relied on traditional gravity-based makeshift field channels to distribute water from natural water sources. This method led to substantial water wastage through percolation and seepage, often leaving the tail-end fields dry, especially during summer months. This led to farmers waiting for days to access water, resulting in lower crop yields.

To address these challenges, the DPWDP implemented the construction of permanent irrigation channels with varied carrying capacities to suit different locations. Key components of the project include the main channel, field channels, check dams, water drop structures, and footpath crossings. Remarkably, the project does not involve any energy usage.



The newly constructed concrete ‘kuhl’ in Kanoun village, serving a command area of 3.75 hectares, has revolutionised water distribution by significantly reducing water losses and ensuring timely irrigation during the growing season. The farming community here has expressed immense satisfaction, noting improved water availability and time saving. Millets have been introduced in previously uncultivated areas, vacant land converted into productive cropped land, and vegetable cultivation has expanded. The project has benefited 31 farmers, covering 3.75 hectares and the projected yield as well as income for the 2024 Kharif season indicates a promising increase.



ACC, and the Adani Foundation, are committed to fostering sustainable development and inclusive growth amongst farming communities across the nation, through modern irrigation and water management techniques.







