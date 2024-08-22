FBI expresses confidence that Iran attempted to middle in American election

(MENAFN) The U.S. intelligence community has confidently reported that Iran attempted to interfere in the recent presidential election by targeting the campaigns of both major candidates: nominee Donald and incumbent President Joe Biden, along with Vice President Kamala Harris. This conclusion was reached by the FBI, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which released a joint statement on Monday outlining their findings.



According to the statement, Iran's efforts involved hacking attempts and social engineering aimed at individuals with direct access to the presidential campaigns of both political parties. The intelligence agencies accused Iran of trying to sow discord and erode public confidence in U.S. democratic institutions. These activities reportedly included attempts to steal and disclose sensitive information, with the goal of influencing the election outcome.



The statement highlighted that such interference is not unprecedented, as both Iran and Russia have previously engaged in similar actions. While Russia has consistently denied any involvement in election meddling, the intelligence agencies noted that Iran’s approach is seen as part of a broader pattern of foreign attempts to affect U.S. elections.



The agencies also suggested that Iran considers the current election cycle particularly significant for its own national security interests. This heightened importance is believed to have motivated Tehran to exert more effort in shaping the election outcome.



In addition to these allegations, the Trump campaign reported last week that foreign actors had stolen internal documents and emails. Google also alleged that a hacking group linked to Iran was involved in a phishing campaign targeting both presidential campaigns to steal personal information and access sensitive accounts.



Iran has denied these allegations, challenging the U.S. to provide concrete evidence to support the claims of interference. The situation underscores ongoing concerns about the vulnerability of U.S. electoral processes to foreign influence and the implications for national security and democratic integrity.

