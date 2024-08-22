ICMEI Presents AAFT Scholarship To Embassy Of Guatemala

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi – In a gesture to strengthen cultural and educational ties between India and Guatemala, the Indo-Guatemala and Cultural Forum, part of the International Chamber of and Entertainment (ICMEI), has presented an AAFT – Asian Academy of Film and Television Scholarship to the Embassy of Guatemala. The scholarship was handed over to H.E. Mr. Omar Castañeda Solares, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Guatemala to India, in a humble ceremony at the Embassy of Guatemala.



The AAFT Scholarship is a prestigious award that includes a short-term course at the Asian Academy of Film and Television, along with three months of boarding and lodging for the selected student from Guatemala.



“We are more than happy to present this scholarship to you for the student referred by you. We feel and understand that this gesture will bring our two countries closer to each other,” said Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of ICMEI, during the presentation.



Expressing his gratitude, Ambassador Omar Castañeda Solares remarked,“I am thankful to AAFT and the Indo-Guatemala Film and Cultural Forum for this beautiful gesture. We will proceed with the system to ensure that the deserving student benefits from this opportunity.”



This scholarship initiative is another step towards enhancing the cultural and educational exchange between India and Guatemala, reinforcing the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two nations.



