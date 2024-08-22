عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
ICMEI Presents AAFT Scholarship To Embassy Of Guatemala

ICMEI Presents AAFT Scholarship To Embassy Of Guatemala


8/22/2024 7:21:56 AM

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi – In a gesture to strengthen cultural and educational ties between India and Guatemala, the Indo-Guatemala film and Cultural Forum, part of the International Chamber of media and Entertainment industry (ICMEI), has presented an AAFT – Asian Academy of Film and Television Scholarship to the Embassy of Guatemala. The scholarship was handed over to H.E. Mr. Omar Castañeda Solares, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Guatemala to India, in a humble ceremony at the Embassy of Guatemala.

The AAFT Scholarship is a prestigious award that includes a short-term course at the Asian Academy of Film and Television, along with three months of boarding and lodging for the selected student from Guatemala.

“We are more than happy to present this scholarship to you for the student referred by you. We feel and understand that this gesture will bring our two countries closer to each other,” said Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of ICMEI, during the presentation.

Expressing his gratitude, Ambassador Omar Castañeda Solares remarked,“I am thankful to AAFT and the Indo-Guatemala Film and Cultural Forum for this beautiful gesture. We will proceed with the system to ensure that the deserving student benefits from this opportunity.”

This scholarship initiative is another step towards enhancing the cultural and educational exchange between India and Guatemala, reinforcing the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two nations.

Company :-ICMEI

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143


Other articles by AAFT

MENAFN22082024003198003206ID1108589110


ForPressRelease

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search