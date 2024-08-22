Stibo Systems Named In The Gartner® Market Share Analysis: Data Management Software (Excluding DBMS), Worldwide, 2023 Report

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Stibo Systems Expands Share in Master Data Management Market

AARHUS, Denmark, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Master data management (MDM) solutions provider, Stibo Systems , has been named in the Gartner "Market Share Analysis: Data Management Software (Excluding DBMS), Worldwide, 2023" report.

According to the report, "The master data management software registered a growth of 8.4% in 2023."

"Trustworthy and reliable data is critical for business success today. At a time when organizations are managing complex workflows, adopting new technologies, and keeping pace with evolving customer demands, they need a single and accurate view of data to maintain business integrity and performance," said Adrian Carr, CEO of Stibo Systems. "At Stibo Systems, we're thrilled to have surpassed our growth targets."

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About

Stibo Systems

Stibo Systems, the master data management company, is the trusted enabler of data transparency. Our solutions are the driving force behind forward-thinking companies around the world that have unlocked the strategic value of their master data.











