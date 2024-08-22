Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission Hosts Press Group Meeting

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Read more
An August 22 meeting was held with the Press Group of the
Central Election Commission (CEC) in connection with the early
parliamentary elections scheduled for September 1, 2024,
Azernews reports.
The meeting, which included representatives of the international
observation mission, was attended by CEC members and media
representatives who are part of the Press Group.
The meeting began with a discussion on the functions, powers,
and responsibilities of the Press Group, emphasizing that the Group
oversees compliance with the rules for election campaigning in the
media. The Press Group, which consists mainly of experts in
journalism, operates under the Election Code and the relevant
regulations adopted by the CEC. In its activities, the Press Group
ensures adherence to the norms and requirements set by legislation,
takes measures to ensure compliance with the rules and methods of
pre-election campaigning in the media, and, if necessary, submits
its recommendations to the CEC for discussion.
The meeting also addressed the role and responsibilities of the
media in elections, noting that media representatives participate
freely in elections and play a significant role in informing the
public about the progress of the processes. It was emphasized that
legislation provides media representatives with broad rights as
well as duties and responsibilities, both during the elections and
in the pre-election campaigning phase and on the voting day.
Therefore, strict and precise adherence to the requirements of the
Election Code and relevant legislation during the pre-election
campaign is crucial.
The meeting also discussed preparations for the parliamentary
elections, informing that large-scale projects aimed at informing
voters and educating election participants with different statuses
are being implemented by the CEC. Attention was drawn to the fact
that, to ensure that the pre-election campaign, a significant phase
of the elections, meets civil and modern standards, all campaigning
entities have been provided with extensive opportunities and equal
conditions. The campaign, which started on August 9, continues
successfully with high activity from the candidates. According to
the requirements of the Election Code, candidates registered for
the parliamentary elections, their authorized representatives and
proxies, as well as registered political parties, their authorized
representatives and proxies, have the right to conduct pre-election
campaigning.
The Press Group of the CEC reiterated the importance of strict
adherence to legislative requirements during pre-election
campaigning and reminded that non-compliance with these
requirements could result in legal liability. They expressed
confidence that media representatives would fulfill their
responsibilities appropriately.
The Press Group also mentioned that, if necessary or upon
relevant requests, they will hold further meetings related to the
pre-election campaign.
After extensive discussions on various issues related to
pre-election campaigning and clarifying participants' questions,
the meeting concluded.
MENAFN22082024000195011045ID1108589064
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.