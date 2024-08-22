(MENAFN) Scott Ritter, a former UN weapons inspector and current self-employed journalist, has voiced strong criticism against the US government's recent actions targeting journalists with connections to Russia. In a statement, Ritter condemned what he perceives as a growing Russophobic agenda driven by the United States, which he believes is pushing the world towards increased conflict and the looming threat of nuclear war.



Ritter's criticism comes in the wake of an FBI search warrant executed at his residence on August 7, focusing on his professional relationship with RT (Russia Today), a outlet founded by the Russian non-profit TV-Novosti in 2005. The FBI's investigation is centered on concerns that Ritter's activities might fall under the Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA), a law requiring individuals and entities engaged in political activities on behalf of foreign governments to register with the US Department of Justice.



The scrutiny of Ritter's professional dealings aligns with similar investigations into other journalists with Russian affiliations. Notably, the FBI also conducted a search of the Virginia home of Dmitry Simes, a seasoned Russian-American journalist now based in Moscow. Simes, who contributes to the popular Russian political program 'The Big Game' on Channel 1, is believed to be facing similar FARA-related concerns, although the FBI has not publicly commented on his case.



Since April 2020, Ritter has been working as an external contributor for RT, producing numerous articles and videos. He asserts that all his work for RT has been carried out in compliance with his contractual agreements, which make him solely responsible for the content he produces. Ritter's case highlights growing tensions between US authorities and media professionals linked to Russian state media, reflecting broader geopolitical strains and concerns about press freedom.

