From Corn To Coconuts: Brazil And Malaysia Forge Agricultural Bonds

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Tuesday in Brasília, Brazilian Carlos Fávaro and Malaysian Minister Datuk Sabu discussed enhancing their agricultural collaboration.



Minister Fávaro emphasized the Brazilian government's commitment to deepening economic ties with Global South nations.



He highlighted the potential for partnership with Embrapa to drive technological advancements in agriculture.



“We are ready to formalize a cooperation agreement between Brazil and Malaysia,” Fávaro declared, aiming to improve agricultural system efficiency.



The talks introduced Malaysia's proposal for a cooperative venture with Embrapa in corn grain production, collaborating with the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (Mardi) .







They also explored potential collaborations on industrial crops and the coconut industry. Brazil showed interest in boosting fruit exports to Malaysia.



Malaysia's increased interest in Brazilian Halal proteins emerged as another key topic. Currently, seven Brazilian meatpacking plants have authorization to export chicken meat to Malaysia.



In 2023, Brazil exported $1.2 billion in agricultural products to Malaysia , notably raw sugar, corn, and cotton.



On the other hand, Brazil imported $100 million worth of goods from Malaysia, including vegetable oils, palm oil, and cocoa paste.



This meeting underscores the ongoing efforts to enhance agricultural productivity and sustainability between Brazil and Malaysia, reflecting the shared benefits of expertise and market expansion.

