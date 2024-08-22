Caixa Economica’S Remarkable Quarter: A Dive Into Their Financial Success

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Q2, Brazil's Caixa Economica saw a 27.3% jump in net profit, reaching R$ 3.287 billion ($598 million). This uplift reflects widespread growth across the bank's operations.



The total credit portfolio of this important public stood impressively at R$ 1.175 trillion ($214 billion) in June, marking a 10.6% year-over-year increase.



Specifically, the credit portfolio, a crucial part of the bank's lending, surged by 14.8% to R$ 783.6 billion ($142.6 billion).



The margin reached R$ 15.81 billion ($2.9 billion), up 4.1% from the previous year. This gain mainly resulted from a sharp 17.7% decrease in expenses for financial institution resources.



Service and banking fee revenues climbed to R$ 6.755 billion ($1.2 billion), up 6.5% from last year.







These increases came from various sectors: insurance products rose by 15.2%, credit services by 10.8%, card revenues by 9%, and investment funds by 6.6%. Administrative expenses climbed to R$ 10.769 billion ($1.9 billion), a 9.3% rise.



Within this, personnel expenses grew by 7.1% to R$ 7.3 billion ($1.3 billion). Other administrative costs advanced by 14.1% to R$ 3.5 billion ($636 million).



The return on equity (ROE) improved to 9.54%, up by 1.78 percentage points from the previous year.



The bank's equity was reported at R$ 135.524 billion ($24.6 billion), an 11.2% increase. Moreover, total assets expanded to R$ 1.911 trillion ($347.4 billion).



Through these achievements, Caixa Economica Federal significantly bolsters Brazil's banking sector, providing vital support to housing and other economic areas.

MENAFN22082024007421016031ID1108588924