Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: Congress, NC Announce Pre-Poll Alliance

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a significant development ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, the and the National (NC) on Thursday (August 22) announced a pre-poll alliance. The announcement came following a crucial meeting between Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, and NC president Farooq Abdullah.

After their meeting, Abdullah confirmed that the Congress and NC will jointly contest all 90 seats in the upcoming assembly elections. He expressed optimism about the alliance's potential for success, highlighting the support of other key figures such as CPM's M.Y. Tarigami.

Speaking to reporters before the meeting, Rahul Gandhi stressed that the alliance would respect the Congress party's workers. He assured that the coalition would be formed while upholding the dignity and contributions of Congress members.

Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge visited the residences of Farooq Abdullah and NC vice president Omar Abdullah on Gupkar Road in Srinagar for the discussions. Gandhi reiterated the Congress Party's commitment to restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, stressing that this remains a top priority. He pointed out that the recent transition of Jammu and Kashmir from a state to a union territory was unprecedented and affirmed that the Congress is dedicated to restoring democratic rights to the region's residents.

"Our goal is to ensure that the people of Jammu and Kashmir regain their democratic rights and that statehood is restored as soon as possible," Gandhi said. "Despite the challenging period you are experiencing, the Congress Party stands with you, committed to alleviating the violence and uncertainty."

The Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections will be held in three phases: September 18, September 25, and October 1, with vote counting scheduled for October 4.