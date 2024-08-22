Application Process For Obtaining Permission To Observe Election Commission Meetings Concluded
8/22/2024
Fatima Latifova
The process for applying to the Central Election Commission
(CEC) to obtain special permission to observe election commission
meetings by registering before the voting day in connection with
the early parliamentary elections has been completed,
Azernews reports, citing the CEC's "Calendar Plan
of Main Actions and Measures for the Early Elections to the Milli
Majlis."
According to the Electoral Code, the meetings of election
commissions can be observed by citizens of the Republic of
Azerbaijan who have active voting rights (either on their own
initiative or on the initiative of a registered candidate,
political party, bloc of political parties, or a non-governmental
organization operating in the field of elections).
According to the legislation, the process of applying to the CEC
to obtain special permission to observe election commission
meetings by registering started from the day the decree on the
election announcement was officially published and had to be
completed at least 10 days before the elections.
The Calendar Plan designated August 22 as the deadline for this
process.
It should be noted that on June 28, President Ilham Aliyev
signed a decree on the dissolution of the sixth convocation of the
Milli Majlis and the scheduling of early parliamentary elections.
The decree dissolved the sixth convocation of the Milli Majlis and
set September 1 as the date for the early elections.
