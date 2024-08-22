Three People Injured In Enemy Strikes On Kharkiv Region On Aug 21

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces attacked Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region with four Kh-35 missiles, an Iskander missile and seven FPV drones on August 21, injuring three people.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the region's military administration, announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, in the early hours of August 22, enemy shelling set private houses, social infrastructure facilities, and a non-residential building on fire in Hetmanivka, Kupiansk district. A 43-year-old man and a woman were injured.

In Odradne of the Shevchenkove territorial community, the building of the Shevchenkove Village Council was on fire due to shelling. The building of the Shevchenkove Agrarian Lyceum was damaged due to massive rocket fire and a Shahed drone strike.

A Kh-35 missile strike damaged a car near Kamianka, Izium district.

In Kupiansk, a private house, a fence, and a garage were damaged, and grass caught fire on an area of one hectare.

Outside Petrivka of the Tsyrkuny territorial community, grass, trees, reeds, 14 residential buildings, eight outbuildings, a garage and a car were on fire due to shelling.

The building of the village council was damaged in Kozacha Lopan of the Derhachi territorial community. A 56-year-old woman was injured.

No casualties were recorded in enemy shelling of Pisky-Radkivski in the Borova community.

A farm was damaged in Nechvolodivka of the Kurylivka community. Hay and grass were burning.

In Shyikivka, Borova community, grass and bushes were on fire due to shelling from multiple rocket launchers.

Enemy strikes set logs and grass on fire in Iziumske of the Borova community.

According to the regional governor, six combat clashes took place on the Kharkiv axis near Vovchansk and Lyptsi.

Sixteen enemy attacks were recorded in the Kupiansk sector. Ukrainian forces repelled enemy assaults near Petropavlivka, Synkivka, Stelmakhivka, Berestove, and in the Andriivka area.