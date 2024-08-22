GEMS students achieve exceptional GCSE results, concluding an outstanding exam season

(MENAFN- Four) Dubai, UAE: GEMS Education’s British curriculum schools celebrated excellent IGCSE/GCSE results with more students than ever before taking the examination, bringing an impressive close to the 2024 summer examination season.



This year, over 3,800 students from 23 schools in the UAE and Qatar took more than 26,400 IGCSE/GCSEs. Across the GEMS network, an impressive 3,617 entries scored a perfect grade 9 or A*, which was 14% of all entries. Additionally, 22% scored 9-8 (A*), 40% of entries obtained grades 9-7 (A*-A), 60% scored 9-6 (A*-B), and 83% were graded 9-4 (A*-C).



Dr. Saima Rana, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, GEMS Education, said: “A huge congratulations to all our GCSE students on achieving such stellar results today. Students, know that your teachers and school are as proud of you as your parents are, and we all celebrate your success with great joy.



“We understand that this is a critical phase as you choose your pathway. However, we want you to know that no matter which route you pursue, whether advancing to A-levels, the IB Diploma Programme, vocational training, or other exciting opportunities, your teachers and school are here to support you every step of the way as you start this new chapter.



“Your success today is just the beginning, and we are excited to see where your talents and determination will lead you next.”



Highlights from across the GEMS network include Jumeirah College Dubai, where 27% of GCSE entries were awarded the top grade 9 and an impressive 85% of students achieved grades 9-6 (A*-B).



At GEMS Wellington International School, 26% of entries scored grade 9 or A* and 81% scored 9-6 (A*-B). Meantime, GEMS Cambridge International Private School – Sharjah also saw 45% of entries at grades 9-8 (A*).



Other notable achievements include GEMS Wellington Academy - Silicon Oasis, where an impressive 60% of entries were awarded grades 9-6 (A*-B). In addition, GEMS FirstPoint School – The Villa and GEMS Metropole School – Motor City achieved 55% and 56% of entries at grades 9-6 (A*-B), respectively.



Ranju Anand, Principal/CEO of GEMS Cambridge International Private School – Sharjah and Senior Vice President of GEMS Education, said: “This is a proud moment for our school as these results reflect our students' commitment to learning and our wonderful teachers’ passion and commitment to their success. This has been an exceptional accomplishment for a young school like GCS. We are truly on a journey of continuous growth and success.”



Naveed Iqbal, Principal/CEO, GEMS Metropole School – Motor City, was equally delighted with his students’ results.



He said: “Once again, our students have surpassed expectations, delivering exceptional results across a wide range of subjects. The entire school community – students, parents, teachers and staff – has much to be proud of. As these young achievers enter the Sixth Form, we look forward to the incredible heights they'll reach. Congratulations to all our students on your well-deserved success.”







