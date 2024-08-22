Three Palestinians Killed In Israeli Occupation Strike On Tulkarm Camp
Date
8/22/2024 6:03:45 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
GAZA, Aug 22 (KUNA) - At least three Palestinians were killed Thursday in an Israeli Occupation army drone strike on Tulkarm camp, north of the West Bank.
In a statement, the Palestinian Ministry of health affirmed that the three young men were killed when the occupation forces targeted their house in the camp.
The Palestinian Red Crescent Society stated in a statement that the occupation forces prevented ambulances from reaching the martyrs and wounded in the camp.
The cities of the West bank and Jerusalem have witnessed escalating Israeli attacks since the start of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip. (end)
wab
MENAFN22082024000071011013ID1108588599
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.