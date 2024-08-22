Three Palestinians Killed In Israeli Occupation Strike On Tulkarm Camp

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Aug 22 (KUNA) - At least three Palestinians were killed Thursday in an Israeli drone strike on Tulkarm camp, north of the West Bank.

In a statement, the Palestinian of affirmed that the three young men were killed when the occupation forces targeted their house in the camp.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society stated in a statement that the occupation forces prevented ambulances from reaching the martyrs and wounded in the camp.

The cities of the West and Jerusalem have witnessed escalating Israeli since the start of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip. (end)

wab









MENAFN22082024000071011013ID1108588599