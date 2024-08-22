New Music Alert Light Up The City From Producer Songwriter And Engineer Treywyze Featuring Olha

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Track Title: Light Up the City Genre: Dance / Electro-House Launch Date: Out Now! ISRC Code: US3HT2400005

USA, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TreyWyze is a producer, songwriter and engineer, currently residing in Las Vegas, NV. He prefers in the genres of EDM/electro pop, progressive house, R&B, pop and hip-hop. He has placements in TV and film, as well as airplay both and major FM Stations. He also does mixing and mastering for the 3 Shots Productions label.The single "Unstoppable" written and produced by TreyWyze, featuring Ukrainian Liliia, had 120 Downloads in 33 Countries resulting in over 2k organic radio airplays from both FM and online stations.TreyWyze's current release Light Up The City featuring Ukrainian singer Olha has received over 85,000 streams on Spotify, which indicates its growing appeal among avid listeners. Its inclusion in Release Radar, Discover Weekly and Personalised Listeners Playlist points towards the extent to which it has mass appeal."Light Up The City" has over 160 DJ downloads from Music Worx and has been on their international DJ Charts for over 6 weeks. It has also reached #17 on Music Worx International Charts. The track has received airplay on both FM and online radio stations in over 23 countries.TreyWyze has been involved many production projects for different artists, including Russian star Bianka and is just now starting to brand his music under his own banner "TreyWyze Muzik" since November 2023.Meet Olha Lishchyshyn, a singer with a heart full of music from a small town in Western Ukraine. Since she was little, Olha loved to sing, and she's been sharing her songs in many places like Ukraine, Poland, Turkey and the Czech Republic. She even started a band called "Fayni Druzi" (Good Friends) with her pals during her student days. They sang at weddings, parties and other events all around Ukraine and even in other countries.However, life took a tough turn when the war stopped their singing events. Olha didn't give up, though; she brought her singing to the internet, and through her online performances, she's still bringing smiles and comfort to people, proving that music can go beyond borders and hard times. Most of the funds she earns go towards volunteering to help people affected by the war and to support soldiers defending their country.@TreyWyzeMuzik

Prepare To Dance: Treywyze Ft Olha - Light Up The City (Solo Dance Video) Edm/electro House

