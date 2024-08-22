Godox Release The World's First Wireless Microphone With A Time Capsule-Inspired Charging Case Now Live

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Godox, a renowned company specializing in high-quality lighting and equipment for photographers, videographers and content creators, proudly presents another brand new 2.4GHz wireless microphone system Cube-S. Cube-S is the world's first 2.4GHz wireless microphone system with a time capsule-inspired charging case and Apple Find My support. Boasting a stylishly sleek and small mic with 48kHz/24bit pristine audio quality, 300M stable transmission and flexible plug & play capability, it is a perfect trendy item for vlogging, live streaming, mobile filming and more.

All-New Time Capsule Design

With its all-new design language, the Cube-S comes with an iconic, time capsule-inspired look that delivers true portability and superb user experience. Weighing only 7g, the system boasts an ultra-slim profile with lipstick-sized dimensions, make it easy to carry in hand or pockets. Gently push the end of the case and open, a great-sounding world is there for you.

Apple Find My Support

Another proud announcement is that the Cube-S is equipped with Apple Find My support. This is the first time in the wireless microphone market that a microphone has been integrated with a tracking system. Certified by Apple's Find My service, Cube-s allows you to use the Find My app to keep track of the mic at just a glance. No worries about it falling off; enjoy carefree creating from now.

48KHz/24bit Hi-Res Audio

Crafted with superior acoustic engineering, Cube-S shows premium audio performance with an impressive 48kHz/24bit sampling rate, 75dB SNR, and a Max. 115dB SPL.

Powerful yet easy to navigate

Featuring advanced audio treatment technology, Cube-S enables 1-press operation to reduce unwanted ambient noise for the best recording quality. The transmitter also serves as a remote controller to activate REC or Snap on your phone from up to 50M away. Just double-click the button to capture the moment. In addition to its simple physical operations, Cube-S also offers in-app control capabilities. When paired with the Godox Mic app, users can easily adjust various settings for optimal sound customization.

Plug & Play Capability

Cube-S provides USB-C and Lightning versions to choose from. With a direct plug-and-play connection, Cube-S delivers crisp and clear sound seamlessly.

300M Stable Transmission

Engineered with a high gain antenna to enhance RF resistance, the wireless system provides up to 300M (1000ft.) transmission range, giving extended possibilities for creatives.

Up to 30 Hours of Runtime

The TX exhibits 10 hours of working time on a single charge. With the charging case for two additional charges, the system supports a total of 30 hours of recording, ensuring ample power for extended use.

About Godox

Founded in 1993 as a high-tech manufacturing facility specializing in lighting and audio equipment, Godox has now become a lighting equipment expert and innovator of gears for photographers, videographers and more. Driven by the mission of offering great lighting and audio solutions, Godox has been always pushing the boundaries of technology, and constantly bringing professional products to the industries.

