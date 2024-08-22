The Digital Renegades Are Heading Into The Holidays With The Most Viral Chefs On Social Media

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holiday season approaches, there's no better way to get into the festive spirit than with some inspiration from the hottest names in the food world.

Chef Genevieve LaMonaca

(3.2 million total followers), Chef Brandon Dearden

(598,000 total followers), Chef Kelly Scott

(2.2 million total followers), and Chef Evan Martin

(760,000 total followers-each bringing their own unique flair to holiday cooking, and transform holiday celebrations with their innovative recipes and expert tips.

Chef Genevieve LaMonaca is an icon in the food space, and when it comes to the holidays, she does not mess around. She is so creative that her content continues to break through social media clutter and has huge and lasting impacts on the engagement and awareness of the brands she partners with. As complex as her recipes may seem, they are all satisfying, delicious, and ultimately designed for anyone to replicate. Chef Geneveive's Holiday Series have gone extremely viral on various occasions. People are constantly begging for more, and she is giving them just that. Chef Genevieve is best known for her Halloween Series, where she creates everything from "Edible Amputated Hands "made out of prosciutto, to "Edible Bloody Bandaid s,"made out of vanilla wafers. Both of these recipe videos in particular, have received over five million views, with extensive comments on how real they look and how creative she is. She truly has a unique talent and her dedication to her audience shines through all of her content.

Chef Brandon Dearden is known for his innovative approach to traditional dishes. He has the best recipes for the juiciest meats, flavor packed baked beans, and the best pumpkin bread you can find. Chef Brandon's approach to typical comfort foods takes every holiday to the next level, and will likely leave your family staying over longer than you anticipated. His holiday menu is designed to impress, and with his festive recipes and expert tips, you're all set to make this holiday season truly special.

To Chef Kelly Scott, it is important to always celebrate with her favorite sweet treats, while also staying on track with her health goals. She has created a number of recipes for the holidays, including everything from a whole turkey, to Thanksgiving salad, and her viral chocolate budino with over 2.5 million views total. She has been able to find that happy medium by incorporating more protein into her desserts, while still maintaining rich flavors, and delicious tastes. Chef Kelly has grown a community that not only supports her in everything she does, but also one that is constantly recreating her recipes, and trying out her favorite products. Her chocolate budino was in collaboration with Isopure, which has opened so many doors for her, and has led her to create even more protein infused sweet treats like her creme brulee, and flourless chocolate cake, that her followers rave about.

Chef Evan Martin has a knack for presentation, and during the holiday season, he is making the dishes you dream about. With everything from cinnamon rolls to Italian sausage stuffin , and mashed potatoes with his specialty gravy, there is always something for everyone on the table. Chef Evan receives countless comments asking for his recipes, and others such as "I need that," and "I'm definitely making this." As the Executive Chef at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Boston, MA, as well as a previous star on Food Networks, Supermarket Steakout, Evan has gained a tremendous amount of knowledge about food. The holidays call for family time, celebration, and of course good food. With Chef Evan's recipes, prepare for everyday to feel like a special occasion.

This holiday season, let the culinary magic of Chef Genevieve Lamonaca, Chef Brandon Dearden, Chef Kelly Scott, and Chef Evan Martin elevate your celebrations. To work with any of these top chefs, please contact President and Influencer Manager, Christina Brennan: [email protected] .

SOURCE CelebExperts