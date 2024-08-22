Fluid Shortening Market To Reach $6.5 Billion, Globally, By 2034 At 4.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global fluid shortening is experiencing growth owing to increasing demand from the food industry, particularly in the bakery, snacks, and fried foods sectors. The shift towards healthier alternatives like plant-based shortenings, along with the versatility and functionality offered by fluid shortenings, has contributed to their popularity. The expansion of the retail and food service sectors, especially in emerging economies, has also drive the demand for these products. Wilmington, Delaware , Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Fluid Shortening Market by Type (Normal Type, Stable Type and High Emulsification), and Application (Baked Food and Fried Food): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2034" . According to the report, the fluid shortening market was valued at $4.2 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $6.5 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2024 to 2034. Download PDF Brochure: Prime determinants of growth The prime determinants driving the growth of the global fluid shortening market include the rising demand from the food industry, particularly the bakery, snacks, and fried foods sectors, where fluid shortenings are extensively utilized for their functional properties and ability to enhance texture, shelf life, and overall quality. The increasing consumer inclination towards healthier alternatives has prompted a shift towards plant-based shortenings derived from sources like palm oil, soybean oil, and sunflower oil, aligning with the rising health consciousness. The versatility and functional benefits of fluid shortenings, such as their ability to improve texture and extend shelf life, have further fueled their popularity among food manufacturers. Additionally, the expansion of the retail and food service sectors, driven by changing consumer preferences, urbanization, and the rise of on-the-go snacking, has significantly contributed to the increased demand for fluid shortenings. Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2034 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $4.2 Billion Market Size in 2034 $6.5 Billion CAGR 4.1% No. of Pages in Report 200 Segments Covered Type, Application, And Region. Drivers Rise In Demand From The Food Industry (Bakery, Snacks, Fried Foods) Versatility And Functional Benefits Expansion Of Retail And Food Service Sectors Opportunities Development Of Innovative And Healthier Shortening Formulations Expansion Into Emerging Markets With Growing Food Industries Restraints Growth In Popularity Of Alternative Fat Sources And Plant-Based Diets Health Concerns Associated With Certain Types Of Shortenings

Segment Highlights

In the fluid shortening market, the high emulsification segment is the dominating one. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for products with superior texture, improved shelf life, and enhanced stability. High emulsification shortenings offer exceptional emulsifying properties, allowing them to bind ingredients more effectively and create a homogeneous mixture. This results in baked goods and fried foods with a smoother texture and a more consistent quality. Additionally, the high emulsification segment caters to the growing trend of clean-label and natural products, as these shortenings can be derived from plant-based sources, aligning with consumer preferences for healthier and sustainable options.

The fried food segment is dominating over the baked food segment in application. This can be attributed to the rising popularity of convenience foods, particularly snacks and fast-food items that are fried. The demand for fried foods has surged due to changing lifestyles, urbanization, and the growing trend of on-the-go consumption. Fluid shortenings play a crucial role in the frying process, imparting desired texture, flavor, and crispiness to the fried products. Additionally, the expansion of the food service industry, including quick-service restaurants and food chains, has significantly contributed to the increased demand for fluid shortenings used in frying applications.

Regional Outlook

North America dominates the fluid shortening market due to the region's well-established food industry and the widespread consumption of baked goods, snacks, and fried foods. The presence of major food manufacturers and bakery chains, coupled with the prevalence of on-the-go lifestyles and convenience-driven eating habits, has fueled the demand for fluid shortenings. Additionally, the region's advanced food processing and manufacturing capabilities, as well as its stringent quality and regulatory standards, have facilitated the production and adoption of high-quality fluid shortenings. The health-conscious consumer base in North America has also driven the demand for plant-based and healthier shortening alternatives, aligning with the trend towards cleaner and more sustainable ingredient choices. Furthermore, the region's strong economic conditions and disposable incomes contribute to the robust demand for processed and convenience foods, which heavily rely on fluid shortenings.

Players: -



ADM

Olenex

Walter Rau

Yıldız Holding

VFI GmbH

AAK

Zeelandia

Puratos

Princes Group HAS Group

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global fluid shortening market market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Development:



In 2021, Cargill invested USD 15 million in a high-pressure hydrogenation plant in Kurkumbh, Maharashtra, to manufacture superior bypass fat, a health and nutrition supplement for dairy cattle. In 2020, Archer Daniels Midland Company and Wilmar International Limited upgraded their partnership into a full-function joint venture- Olenex. As a part of the agreement, ADM announced to transfer a specialty oils and fats facility and a palm refining plant in Hamburg, Germany, to the new joint venture.

