The Satellite IoT Services research suite provides a detailed and insightful analysis of this evolving market; enabling stakeholders from satellite IoT service providers, regulators and vendors to understand key factors of future growth, key trends and the competitive environment.

The satellite IoT solutions suite includes access to data mapping the adoption and future growth of satellite IoT services over the next 6 years, an insightful study uncovering the latest trends and opportunities within the market, and document containing extensive analysis of the 15 key market leaders in the satellite IoT service space.

It also includes a PESTLE analysis that studies current macro trends that affect the market, underlying areas of opportunity, as well as analysing threats in the market and providing strategic recommendations. Additionally, it includes a country-level analysis of market readiness for this emerging market, highlighting the countries with the most potential for operators, as well as providing strategic recommendations for standing out in highly competitive markets. The coverage can also be purchased as a full research suite, containing all of these elements, and including a substantial discount.

Collectively, they provide a critical tool for understanding this rapidly emerging satellite communication networks market; allowing satellite network operators and technology vendors providing satellite IoT connectivity to shape their future strategy. Its unparalleled coverage makes this research suite an incredibly useful resource for charting the future of such an uncertain market in the midst of a rapid growth rate.

Market Dynamics: Insights into key trends and a wide range of market expansion challenges within the satellite IoT market; addressing challenges posed by the highly technical nature of satellite IoT services and consumer fears regarding security. It analyses many satellite IoT use cases, such as emergency response and asset tracking, which require reliable connectivity and remote monitoring capabilities, often in remote locations that terrestrial networks cannot provide. The satellite IoT market research also includes a Country Readiness Index on the current development and segment growth of the satellite IoT market in 60 countries, as well as providing a future outlook.

Key Takeaways & Strategic Recommendations: In-depth analysis of the crucial role of key development opportunities and key findings within the Satellite IoT Services market, accompanied by key insights of strategic recommendations for stakeholders.

Benchmark Industry Forecasts: The business overview into Satellite IoT service providers includes forecasts for total revenue for Satellite IoT connectivity services, split by satellite type and industry use cases.

Competitor Leaderboard: Key market leadership and player capability and capacity assessment for 15 Satellite IoT leading market players, via the Competitor Leaderboard, featuring satellite IoT market size for major players in the Satellite IoT industry.

Country Readiness Index: Assessment of 60 countries, scored into predefined markets according to a number of criteria that assesses the readiness of each market in widespread adoption of satellite IoT services. PESTLE Analysis: In-depth analysis of the key political, economic, social, technological, legal and environmental factors currently affecting the market.

The market-leading research suite for Satellite IoT Services market segments includes access to the full set of forecast data of 87 tables and over 46,200 datapoints. Metrics in the research suite include:



Total number of Satellite in Orbit

Total Number of Enterprise Users Total Spend over Satellite IoT Services

Types of Satellites in Orbit:

LEOs (Low-Earth Orbit)

MEOs (Middle-Earth Orbit)

GEOs (Geostationary-Earth Orbit)

Agriculture



Construction & Infrastructure



Energy & Utilities



Environmental Monitoring



Government & Defence



Logistics



Maritime



Mining Other

Statistics Analysis: Users benefit from the ability to search for specific metrics, displayed for all regions and countries across the data period. Graphs are easily modified and can be exported to the clipboard.

Country Data Tool: This tool lets users look at metrics for all regions and countries in the forecast period. Users can refine the metrics displayed via a search bar.

Country Comparison Tool: Users can select countries and compare each of them for specific countries. The ability to export graphs is included in this tool. What-if Analysis: Here, users can compare forecast metrics against their own assumptions, via 5 interactive scenarios.

This report examines the Satellite IoT Services market landscape in detail: assessing market trends and factors shaping the evolution of this rapidly growing market. Given the demand for global real-time and remote monitoring, which cellular networks cannot not aways provide reliably, satellite IoT services will be high in demand across a range of industries, including maritime. However, there are many challenges as well as opportunities for growth in this market.

The report delivers a comprehensive analysis of the strategic opportunities for satellite network providers; highlighting opportunities in key industries, plus analysing developing challenges, and assessing how stakeholders should navigate these. It also includes the evaluation of key country-level opportunities for satellite IoT services operators, underlining markets with the highest potential for growth.

Eutelsat

Fleet Space Technologies

Fossa Systems

Globalstar Inc.

Inmarsat

Intelsat

Iridium Satellite Communications

Kineis

Myriota

Northrop Grumman

OQ Technology

ORBCOMM

Sateliot

Swarm Technologies Thales Alenia Space

