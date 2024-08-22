Klix Advanta By Florian Seidl Wins Silver In A' Office Appliance Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Klix Advanta

Innovative Vending Machine Design Recognized for Excellence in Sustainability, User Experience, and Integration

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of office appliance design, has announced Klix Advanta by Florian Seidl as a Silver winner in the Office and Business Appliances Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Klix Advanta's innovative design within the office appliance industry, showcasing its exceptional blend of efficiency, elegance, and sustainability.Klix Advanta's award-winning design aligns with current trends and needs in the office appliance industry, focusing on delivering a premium user experience while prioritizing sustainability. The innovative use of eco-friendly paper cups without plastic lining and the integration of patented in-cup technology, which eliminates cross-contamination, demonstrate how Klix Advanta advances industry standards and practices. This design offers practical benefits for users, the industry, and stakeholders by combining functionality, aesthetics, and environmental consciousness.Klix Advanta stands out in the market with its clean design, modern user interface, and a wide selection of drinks, including Lavazza coffee at its heart. The main cabinet's folded sheet metal construction allows for a focused formal expression on the front of the machine, creating a sensual volume and a clearly defined central island for user interaction. The hybrid door construction features a metal frame, large pressure-formed panels, injection-molded inserts, and a large touch interface, showcasing the design's attention to detail and user-centric approach.The recognition bestowed by the A' Office and Business Appliances Design Award serves as motivation for Florian Seidl and the Klix Advanta team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in future projects. This achievement has the potential to inspire further exploration and development within the brand, fostering a culture of continuous improvement and setting new benchmarks for the office appliance industry.Interested parties may learn more at:About Florian SeidlFlorian Seidl is an Austrian designer with several years of professional experience. Currently, he works as Lavazza's design manager at the Innovation Center in Turin and teaches at the Scuola Politecnica di Design (SPD) in Milan. Seidl's diverse portfolio includes successful projects for Fiat, KTM, and various non-automotive brands, always focusing on brand identity and the bigger picture beyond the product itself.About LavazzaFounded in Turin in 1895 by Luigi Lavazza, Lavazza S.p.A. is an Italian manufacturer of coffee products that has grown from a small grocery store to a global leader in the coffee industry. Lavazza is credited with inventing the concept of the coffee blend, which involves combining different types of coffee to achieve and maintain specific characteristics and quality. Today, Lavazza is among the world's leading coffee roasters, known for its commitment to innovation and excellence.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, office appliance industry experts, journalists, and academics, who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria such as innovation, ergonomics, aesthetics, sustainability, and user-friendliness.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized across all industries, with participation open to entries from all countries. Since its inception in 2008, the A' Design Award has been dedicated to recognizing and promoting superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, ultimately contributing to the creation of a better world. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage and celebrating the creative minds behind these innovations, the A' Design Award drives forward the cycle of inspiration and advancement in design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following URL:

Makpal Bayetova

A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL

+39 0314972900

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.