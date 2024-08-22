Centre Fine-Tunes Rs 44,313 Crore Project To Develop International Container Port In Nicobar

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) The Planning Group (NPG), under the PM GatiShakti initiative, held a meeting to evaluate the Rs 44,313 crore project for developing an International Container Transhipment (ICTP) at Galathea Bay on Great Nicobar Island in Andaman & Nicobar, the Commerce and said on Thursday.

This greenfield initiative, being implemented by the Ministry of Ports, and Waterways, aims to capitalise on the strategic location and deeper waters of bay. The port is expected to handle transhipment cargo from Indian ports, and the neighbouring countries in the region, enhancing India's maritime trade competitiveness and generating substantial economic benefits, according to the official statement.

The project has already got environmental clearance and the detailed project report has been finalised and the stage is set for implementation of the project in the next few months, a senior official said.

The NPG also evaluated a greenfield project of the Ministry of Railways, at the meeting, for the construction of a 36.35 km Broad Gauge (BG) double line connecting Gothangam to Hazira port in Gujarat. This project aims to enhance section capacity and improve connectivity to major industries and Hazira Port, a key cargo hub.

By supporting the efficient movement of bulk and containerised cargo, the project is expected to foster regional economic development, reduce road traffic, and minimise environmental impacts through the modal shift of the cargo from road to rail transportation.

The NPG evaluated the projects from the perspective of the principles of PM GatiShakti: integrated development of multimodal infrastructure, last-mile connectivity to economic and social nodes, intermodal connectivity, and synchronised implementation of projects.

The projects are expected to play pivotal roles in nation-building, integrating various modes of transport, and providing substantial socio-economic benefits and ease of living, thereby contributing to the overall development of the regions, the official statement added.