Haruka Asano's Evaluation Wins Grand Prize At HERALBONY Art Prize 2024 Among 1,973 Entries: Award Ceremony Held At Palace Hotel Tokyo

MORIOKA, Japan, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HERALBONY Co., Ltd. hosted an award ceremony for the international art award "HERALBONY Art Prize 2024" on Thursday, August 8, at Palace Hotel Tokyo, granting the Grand Prize to Ms. Haruka Asano, a resident of Sendai City, northern Japan, for her artwork "Evaluation." The piece was selected as the top entry out of 1,973 submissions from 924 artists across 28 countries. As the Grand Prize winner, Ms. Asano will receive a cash prize of 3 million yen to support her artistic endeavors and will enter into an artist contract with HERALBONY. Her unique work will be promoted through various licensing opportunities both in Japan and internationally. In addition, seven artists received a Corporate Prize, and four were honored with the judges' special award.

Haruka Asano Wins Grand Prize at HERALBONY Art Prize 2024 for "Evaluation"

Seven artists with Corporate Prize

The "Corporate Prize" will be presented by seven Gold Sponsors. The awarded artworks are planned to be adopted within the services, products, or operations of each respective company.

- TOKYO TATEMONO: Brillia Prize: "World Map in Red and Blue" K.Uchiyama

- sangetsu Prize: "Castle" Misaki Oya

- East Japan Railway Company Prize: "Indonesian Shadow Picture" Shunichi Iwase

- JINS Prize: "The Colorful Mind in Dreamland" Mika Kamijo

- MARUI GROUP Prize: "Blue Marble" Fran Duncan

- JAL Prize: "Unknown" Shigaku Mizukami

- TOYOTA MOTOR Prize: "A Pod of Whales" Daisuke Shibuta

Four artists with Jury Prize

- Christian Berst: "Untitled, Ref: A20113" Susan Te Kahurangi King (New Zealand)

- Hiromi Kurosawa: "Doodle Photo (the Wall Covered with Tiles)" isousin (Japan)

- Katsuhiko Hibino: "Untitled" S. Proski (U.S.A.)

- Emina Morioka: "Uganda (black)" Shu Toriyama (Japan)

HERALBONY ART PRIZE 2024 EXHIBITION

Exhibition overview

- Dates: August 10 (Sat.) - September 22 (Sun.), 2024

- Hours: 10:00 - 18:00

- Admission: Free

- Venue: Earth Garden, 1F SMBC East Building (1-3-2 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo)

