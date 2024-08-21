Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT
KUWAIT -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shereeda Al-Mousherji vows that those behind building collapse in Jabria will be held accountable.
GAZA -- Civil defense in Gaza Strip recover 38 martyrs from under debris after a chain of massacres by the Israeli Occupation army.
GAZA -- The death toll in the West Bank, including Jerusalem, rises to 637, including 147 children, since Oct. 7 3174116 BEIRUT -- Three more people are killed in southern Lebanon, taking to eight today's death toll from Israeli airstrikes.
WASHINGTON -- US CENTCOM forces destroy an Iranian-backed Houthi surface-to-air missile and radar system in Yemen.
WASHINGTON -- The Democratic Party names Kamala Harris as candidate to the US presidential elections, due in November. 3174191 ALGIERS -- The National Public Health Institute of Ivory Coast confirms 28 infections with Mpox, including one fatality.
TEHRAN -- At least 28 Pakistani visitors are killed and 23 others injured in a bus accident in central Iran.
NEW DELHI -- At least 14 workers are killed and 50 others injured following a reactor explosion at a pharmaceutical company in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh State. (end) gb
