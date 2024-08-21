EWR Digital Launches Small Business Coaching Program To Empower Growth And Competition

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

EWR Digital, an award-winning digital marketing agency with a legacy spanning over 25 years, is proud to announce the launch of its Small Business Marketing Coaching Program. This initiative is designed to empower small businesses with the tools, strategies, and insights needed to thrive and compete in today's dynamic marketplace.

EWR Digital is a full-service digital marketing agency based in Houston, Texas, with over 25 years of experience working with top brands across various industries. Known for its award-winning strategies and innovative solutions, EWR Digital offers a comprehensive range of services, including SEO, paid search, social media marketing, web design, and more. The agency is dedicated to helping businesses achieve their marketing objectives and drive long-term success.

Matthew Bertram is a seasoned digital marketing professional and the Lead Digital Strategist at EWR Digital, one of Houston's most respected and award-winning agencies. With over a decade of experience in the industry, Matthew has established himself as an expert in search engine optimization (SEO), paid media, and comprehensive digital strategies that drive measurable results.

EWR Digital has a distinguished history of working with some of the world's leading brands, delivering cutting-edge, data-driven digital marketing solutions that drive measurable results. Now, leveraging their extensive experience and proven track record, EWR Digital is extending its expertise beyond its internationally recognized podcast, "The Unknown Secrets of Internet Marketing ", to engage with the small business community directly with a more hands-on approach.

The Small Business Marketing Coaching Program will be led by Matthew Bertram , EWR Digital's Lead Digital Strategist and SEO Expert. Matthew is a seasoned professional with a deep understanding of the digital landscape and a passion for helping businesses unlock their full potential. Under his guidance, the program will offer personalized coaching and actionable strategies tailored to the unique needs and challenges faced by small businesses.

"We recognize that small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and they deserve access to the same level of expertise and support as larger corporations," said Matthew Bertram. "Our goal with this program is to equip small business owners with the knowledge and skills they need to grow their businesses, reach new customers, and stand out in an increasingly competitive environment."

The Small Business Coaching Program will cover a range of essential topics, including search engine marketing (SEM) , digital marketing strategy , analytics , social media management , content marketing & creation , automation , as well as the best tools and platforms . Participants will benefit from group coaching sessions, practical workshops as well as ongoing support to help them implement and optimize their digital marketing efforts and understand how it can be specifically applied to their business.

This initiative reflects EWR Digital's commitment to fostering growth and innovation at all levels of business. By offering small businesses the same level of expertise that has made EWR Digital a trusted partner for major brands, the agency is helping to level the playing field and ensure that businesses of all sizes can achieve their goals.

