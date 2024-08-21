ASUS Republic Of Gamers Announces The ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) GA605, Now Available In Canada

KEY POINTS





TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) today announced that the latest version of its acclaimed Zephyrus G16 gaming laptop featuring an AMD RyzenTM AI 9 HX 370 processor is now available in Canada. With a built-in NPU for AI-accelerated tasks and a dedicated NVIDIA® GPU, the latest Zephyrus G16 stands ready for any scenario, from gaming to productivity and more - all in an ultra-sleek thin-and-light package. Its sleek chassis, impressive performances, and stylish design also make it an outstanding choice for back-to-school, perfect for handling demanding workloads, graphic-intensive degrees, content creation, or simply to game in style. The Zephyrus G16 (2024) GA605 is now available in two different configurations and available on the ASUS Store and selected retailers.

Zephyrus enters the era of AI computing

The ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) marks a new era of AI computing. Powered by the AMD RyzenTM AI 9 HX 370 processor, it features 12 cores, 24 threads, and an AMD Ryzen AI XDNA 2 NPU capable of 50 TOPS.

Equipped with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 4070 Laptop GPU, the G16 delivers exceptional AI performance, making it ideal for photo and video editing, image generation, coding, and gaming with DLSS 3 super resolution. Enhanced productivity and gaming are further supported by ROG Intelligent Cooling , which includes liquid metal on the CPU and an upgraded heatpipe system with a tri-fan design featuring our 2nd gen Arc Flow FansTM.

Built to go anywhere and do anything

This new AMD platform is packed in a thin-and-light design with an exquisitely crafted CNC-milled aluminum chassis, with a customizable Slash Lighting array on the lid. It also features an ROG Nebula display with an OLED panel that supports NVIDIA G-SYNC®. Its 16:10 aspect ratio, 2.5K resolution, and 240 Hz refresh rate are perfect for gaming and content creation alike, with VESA DisplayHDRTM True Black 500 certification for excellent HDR experiences.

Inside, the ROG Zephyrus G16 comes with 32 GB of LPDDR5X-7500 memory, along with support for the new SD Express 7.0 standard for ultrafast SD card performance. In addition, it's the first ROG laptop to support WiFi 7, capable of higher speeds with less congestion when combined with a compatible router.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

The ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) GA605 is now available in two different configurations in Canada on the ASUS Store and selected retailers.

The ROG Zephyrus G16 (GA605WV-XB96 ), Platinum White, boasting the latest AMD RyzenTM AI 9 HX 370 processor, AMD Ryzen AI XDNA 2 NPU, a GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, 32 GB of LPDDR5X-7500 RAM, and 1 TB of storage will be available starting from CA$2,999.

The ROG Zephyrus G16 (GA605WI-XB96 ), Eclipse Gray, boasting the latest AMD RyzenTM AI 9 HX 370 processor, AMD Ryzen AI XDNA 2 NPU, a GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU, 32 GB of LPDDR5X-7500 RAM, and 1 TB of storage will be available starting from CA$3,299.

