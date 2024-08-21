عربي


ASUS Republic Of Gamers Announces The ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) GA605, Now Available In Canada


8/21/2024 4:45:53 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new AMD RyzenTM AI processor and NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 40 Series graphics brings new levels of AI-powered work and play to the Zephyrus gaming laptop family

KEY POINTS

  • Game-changing performance: Powerful AMD RyzenTM AI 9 HX 370 processor and NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 4070 Laptop GPU in an ultra-sleek 1.49 cm chassis
  • Built to go anywhere and do anything: Acclaimed thin-and-light design includes a 240 Hz OLED display, WiFi 7, and SD Express 7.0 support




TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) today announced that the latest version of its acclaimed Zephyrus G16 gaming laptop featuring an AMD RyzenTM AI 9 HX 370 processor is now available in Canada. With a built-in NPU for AI-accelerated tasks and a dedicated NVIDIA® GPU, the latest Zephyrus G16 stands ready for any scenario, from gaming to productivity and more - all in an ultra-sleek thin-and-light package. Its sleek chassis, impressive performances, and stylish design also make it an outstanding choice for back-to-school, perfect for handling demanding workloads, graphic-intensive degrees, content creation, or simply to game in style. The Zephyrus G16 (2024) GA605 is now available in two different configurations and available on the ASUS Store and selected retailers.

Zephyrus enters the era of AI computing

The ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) marks a new era of AI computing. Powered by the AMD RyzenTM AI 9 HX 370 processor, it features 12 cores, 24 threads, and an AMD Ryzen AI XDNA 2 NPU capable of 50 TOPS.

Equipped with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 4070 Laptop GPU, the G16 delivers exceptional AI performance, making it ideal for photo and video editing, image generation, coding, and gaming with DLSS 3 super resolution. Enhanced productivity and gaming are further supported by ROG Intelligent Cooling , which includes liquid metal on the CPU and an upgraded heatpipe system with a tri-fan design featuring our 2nd gen Arc Flow FansTM.

Built to go anywhere and do anything

This new AMD platform is packed in a thin-and-light design with an exquisitely crafted CNC-milled aluminum chassis, with a customizable Slash Lighting array on the lid. It also features an ROG Nebula display with an OLED panel that supports NVIDIA G-SYNC®. Its 16:10 aspect ratio, 2.5K resolution, and 240 Hz refresh rate are perfect for gaming and content creation alike, with VESA DisplayHDRTM True Black 500 certification for excellent HDR experiences.

Inside, the ROG Zephyrus G16 comes with 32 GB of LPDDR5X-7500 memory, along with support for the new SD Express 7.0 standard for ultrafast SD card performance. In addition, it's the first ROG laptop to support WiFi 7, capable of higher speeds with less congestion when combined with a compatible router.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

The ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) GA605 is now available in two different configurations in Canada on the ASUS Store and selected retailers.

The ROG Zephyrus G16 (GA605WV-XB96 ), Platinum White, boasting the latest AMD RyzenTM AI 9 HX 370 processor, AMD Ryzen AI XDNA 2 NPU, a GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, 32 GB of LPDDR5X-7500 RAM, and 1 TB of storage will be available starting from CA$2,999.

The ROG Zephyrus G16 (GA605WI-XB96 ), Eclipse Gray, boasting the latest AMD RyzenTM AI 9 HX 370 processor, AMD Ryzen AI XDNA 2 NPU, a GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU, 32 GB of LPDDR5X-7500 RAM, and 1 TB of storage will be available starting from CA$3,299.

Please contact your local ASUS representative for further information.

NOTES TO EDITORS

ROG Zephyrus G16 GA605 Product Page:
ROG Zephyrus G16 GA605 ASUS Store:
ASUS Pressroom:
ASUS Canada Facebook:
ASUS Canada Instagram:
ASUS Canada YouTube:
ASUS Global X (Twitter):

SPECIFICATIONS 1

ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) GA605

Model
GA605WI-XB96
GA605WV-XB96
Processor
AMD RyzenTM AI 9 HX 370
 AMD RyzenTM AI 9 HX 370
Graphics
NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 4070 Laptop GPU
Max TGP 105W (with Dynamic Boost)
 NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 4060 Laptop GPU
Max TGP 105W (with Dynamic Boost)
Operating System
Windows 11 Pro
 Windows 11 Pro
Color
Eclipse Gray
 Platinum White
Display
16" ROG Nebula Display OLED 2.5K (2560 × 1600), 240Hz / 0.2ms, 100% DCI-P3, with G-SYNC®
VESA DisplayHDRTM True Black 500
Pantone® Validation, Delta E 11
Dolby Vision®
 16" ROG Nebula Display OLED 2.5K (2560 × 1600), 240Hz / 0.2ms, 100% DCI-P3, with G-SYNC®
VESA DisplayHDRTM True Black 500
Pantone® Validation, Delta E 11
Dolby Vision®
Memory
32GB LPDDR5X-7500 MHz (onboard memory)
 16GB LPDDR5X-7500 MHz (onboard memory)
Storage
1TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMeTM M.2 SSD
 1TB PCIe® 4.0 NVMeTM M.2 SSD
Keyboard
1-Zone RGB
 1-Zone RGB
Audio


Stereo speakers
 Stereo speakers
Smart Amplifier
 Smart Amplifier
Dolby Atmos®
 Dolby Atmos®
Hi-Res Audio
 Hi-Res Audio
Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation
 Two-Way AI Noise Cancelation
WiFi / Bluetooth
WiFi 7(802.11ax)
 WiFi
Bluetooth® Bluetooth®
I/O Ports
1 x USB4
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (supports DisplayPortTM / Power Delivery)
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.1
1 x SD Express 7 Card Reader
1 x Audio jack
 1 x USB4
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (supports DisplayPortTM / Power Delivery)
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.1
1 x SD Express 7 Card Reader
1 x Audio jack
Battery
90Wh
 90Wh
Dimensions
35.4 x 24.6 x 1.49 ~ 1.74 cm
13.94" x 9.69" x 0.59" ~ 0.65" 		35.4 x 24.6 x 1.49 ~ 1.74 cm
13.94" x 9.69" x 0.59" ~ 0.65"
Weight
1.85 kg / 4.08 lb
 1.85 kg / 4.08 lb
MSRP (USD)
CA$ 3,299
 CA$ 2,999
Where to Buy
ASUS Online Store
ASUS Online Store


About ROG

Republic of Gamers (ROG) is an ASUS sub-brand dedicated to creating the world's best gaming hardware and software. Formed in 2006, ROG offers a complete line of innovative products known for performance and quality, including motherboards, graphics cards, system components, laptops, desktops, monitors, smartphones, audio equipment, routers, peripherals and accessories. ROG participates in and sponsors major international gaming events. ROG gear has been used to set hundreds of overclocking records and it continues to be the preferred choice of gamers and enthusiasts around the world. To become one of those who dare, learn more about ROG at .

1 Specifications, content and product availability are all subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment and other factors. Full specifications are available at

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

