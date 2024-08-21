Female K9 Teams To Join Humanitarian Demining Effort In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) UNDP together with the of and other partners presented the project "Use of service dogs for demining in Ukraine", aiming to develop the techniques for surveying contaminated areas, speeding up the demining process.

This was reported by an Ukrinform correspondent.

"This project was implemented in cooperation with UNDP, mine action operators MAG and APOPO, and with the support from the Netherlands and Spain. Its goal is to design and develop techniques for searching for explosive objects with the help of dogs. Also, within its framework, unique components should be developed that will be applied here, in Ukraine," said Deputy Minister of Economy Ihor Bezkaravainyi.

The use of service dogs for demining involves creating teams, which will include eight female K9 experts and 16 search dogs. Specialists have undergone training in Cambodia. Dogs were also trained there for five months. After certification, the teams will start surveys in Kharkiv region.

Work will focus on training and accreditation of demining teams to run surveys in de-occupied territories. The experience should be used in drawing up National Standards for mine action with the involvement of mine detection service dogs.

"Ukraine has experience of using dogs in the search for explosive objects. But until now, animals were involved in the operations of special forces, police, border detachments, etc. So until now, dogs have not been used in the classical sense of mine action. Because of this, we will have to go through some bureaucratic process to develop standards to implement this. I hope everything will be done quickly and we will be able to ensure that involving dogs in demining in Ukraine acquires the most official status," Bezkaravainyi added.

He noted that the technique of involving dogs in mine searching is cheaper than the traditional survey of territories by sappers. Also, dogs examine areas faster than humans.

During the presentation, UNDP Resident Representative in Ukraine Jako Silje emphasized that the project not only intensifies demining efforts, but also sets a benchmark for future operations, ensuring more effective clearance of explosive objects.

For his part, the Ambassador of the Netherlands, Alle Dorhout, noted the importance of the initiative as it enables the quicker clearing of contaminated territories.

At the same time, the Ambassador of Spain, Ricardo Lopez-Aranda Jagu, said the project had become a practical expression of the solidarity of the Spanish people with Ukraine.

In Ukraine, a project was launched involving female K9 teams for humanitarian demining / Photo: Oleksandr Klymenko, Ukrinform

The diplomats also emphasized gender equality standards reflected in the initiative.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the European Union is allocating EUR 2 million to finance a new humanitarian demining initiative in Ukraine involving female instructors of service dogs trained in mine detection.