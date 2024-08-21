Ukraine's Operation In Kursk Region A Severe Blow To Putin's Narrative - Borrell
8/21/2024 3:11:18 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's offensive operation in the Kursk region is a severe blow to Russian leader Vladimir Putin's narrative.
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said this in a post on the X social media platform, Ukrinform reports.
"Ukraine's Kursk offensive is a severe blow to Russian President Putin's narrative. Lifting restrictions on the use of capabilities vs the Russian military involved in aggression against Ukraine, in accordance with international law, would have several important effects," he wrote.
Borrell said this would strengthen Ukraine's self-defense by ending Russia's sanctuary for its attacks and bombardments of Ukrainian cities and infrastructure, save lives and reduce destruction in Ukraine, and help advance peace efforts.
"As I conveyed to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, the EU fully supports Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression. I look forward to meeting him in Brussels and to a discussion with EU Foreign and Defense Ministers next week, to move forward in our support to Ukraine," he said.
Last week, Kuleba and Borrell discussed the expansion of arms production and the details of Ukraine's operation in Russia's Kursk region.
Photo: Europa Press
