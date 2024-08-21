Hyde School Welcomes Legendary Coach Joe Harrington As Head Coach Of Women's Varsity Basketball Team

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hyde School Women's Varsity Coach Joe Harrington

Maine Hall of Fame Inductees & Hyde School Coaches Tom Bragg & Joe Harrington

Joe Harrington, the first inductee into Maine's Basketball Hall of Fame, Joins Hyde School as coach of the women's Varsity basketball team.

BATH, MAINE, USA, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hyde School is proud to announce the appointment of Joe Harrington as the new Head Coach of the Women's Varsity Basketball Team for the upcoming season. A celebrated figure in Maine basketball , Harrington brings a wealth of experience and an illustrious coaching career to the Hyde School community.Harrington, a Bath, Maine native, is no stranger to basketball excellence. As a high school player at Morse High School, he led his team to the State Championship in 1963 and was a two-year All-State player. He went on to play at the University of Maryland, where he was a four-year starter. The Boston Celtics recognized his talent and selected Harrington in the 1967 NBA draft.His coaching career is marked by notable achievements, including head coaching positions at Hofstra University, George Mason University, California State University, Long Beach, and the University of Colorado. Harrington also served as an assistant coach with the Toronto Raptors in the NBA and most recently as the Director of Men's Basketball Student Services at the University of Maryland."We are thrilled to have Joe Harrington lead our Women's Varsity Basketball Team," said Laura Gauld, President of Hyde School. "Joe's deep roots in Maine and his exceptional coaching pedigree make him the perfect fit to inspire and guide our student-athletes. Having someone of his caliber, along with Tom Bragg, another Maine Hall of Fame coach, on our coaching roster this year, is an incredible honor for Hyde School."Harrington brings decades of coaching experience and a passion for developing young talent both on and off the court.“I am looking forward to getting back in the gym, within the community I love and doing what I've done most my life, coaching basketball. Overall, I want the varsity women to enjoy themselves and grow in our program at Hyde. That's what I care most about,” said Harrington.About Hyde School:Hyde School, founded in 1966, is a private, co-educational boarding school located in Bath, Maine. The school is known for its focus on character education , entrepreneurship, leadership development, and preparing students for success in college and life.

