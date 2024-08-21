Trac9 Announces Top Therapist Awards, Recognizing Excellence In Clinical Care

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Trac9 Top Therapist Awards are given to therapists who have achieved the largest improvements in their clients' Global Recovery Scores over the past quarter

LUBBOCK, TX, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Trac9 Informatics is proud to announce the launch of the Trac9 Top Therapist Awards , an initiative created to honor outstanding therapists across the country who have demonstrated exceptional commitment and excellence in clinical care.

These awards celebrate healthcare providers who have made significant contributions to patient recovery, embodying the highest standards of therapy within their respective fields.

Trac9, a leader in behavioral health technology software, is dedicated to improving patient outcomes through advanced analytics and data-driven solutions. The company's Global Recovery Score (GRS) is a composite measure of key pathology and resilience factors that have been shown to be predictive of long-term recovery. The Trac9 Top Therapist Awards are given to therapists who have achieved the largest improvements in their clients' GRS over the past quarter, underscoring the effectiveness of their therapeutic approaches.

The inaugural award recipients for 2024 are Emily Benjamin, from St. Joseph Institute, recognized as the Top Residential Addiction Therapist, and Mary Grace Orsulak, from Defining Wellness Centers, honored as the Top Outpatient Addiction Therapist. In addition to these top honorees, an additional 10 finalists were also recognized for their dedication to improving patient outcomes and their contributions to the field of behavioral health.

“We are incredibly proud to recognize these top therapists who exemplify the best of clinical care and make a profound impact on the lives of their patients,” said Dr. Jared P. Dempsey, Founder and Chief Scientist of Trac9.“Their dedication, expertise, and commitment to measurable outcomes are vital to advancing the field of behavioral health and ensuring sustained recovery for patients.”

These therapists, along with the finalists, represent the pinnacle of dedication and skill in the field, consistently working to enhance patient care and improve recovery rates. Their achievements are a testament to the power of evidence-based practices and the importance of personalized, data-driven treatment approaches.

For more information about the Trac9 Top Therapist Awards and to see the full list of winners and finalists, please visit .

About Trac9 Informatics

Trac9 is a leading provider of behavioral health technology software, offering advanced analytics and data-driven solutions to improve patient outcomes and support healthcare professionals in delivering the highest standard of care. By leveraging cutting-edge research and innovative tools, Trac9 empowers therapists and facilities to achieve better results, leading to more successful recoveries and improved lives. For more information on Trac9, visit .

