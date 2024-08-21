Enzymes Market To Reach $10.2 Billion By 2031, Driven By Growing Demand For Bio-Based Products

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Enzymes market size was valued at $5.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $10.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2031. Enzymes are biocatalysts, which alter the rate of various biochemical reactions. In the current scenario, enzymes serve as useful biocatalysts for several industrial processes and chemical reactions. Moreover, they play an important role in chemical engineering, food technology, and agriculture. The utilization of enzymes minimizes the cost, reduces the time of manufacturing process, and provides better substrate quality for reaction. Thus, they are widely used in detergents industry to facilitate the removal of stains from clothes. In addition, they are employed in the food & beverages industry in wide range of processes such as baking and brewing. In the pharmaceutical industry, enzymes are used for drug formulation. Moreover, enzyme-based drugs are used for the treatment of chronic conditions such as cancer and AIDS. In addition, enzymes are widely utilized in the biotechnology industry for research in the field of molecular biology.



The segments and sub-section of Enzymes Market is shown below:

By Source:

● Microorganisms

● Plants

● Animals



By Reaction Type:

● Hydrolase

● Oxidoreductase

● Transferase

● Lyase

● Other Reaction Types



By Application:

● Food and Beverages

● Household Care

● Bioenergy

● Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology

● Feed

● Other Applications



By Type:

● Lipase

● Polymerase and Nuclease

● Others

● Protease

● Carbohydrase



By Region:

● North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

● Europe (Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, Germany, France, United Kingdom)

● Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

● LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)



Key Market Players:

● DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.

● THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC. (AFFYMETRIX, INC.)

● Koninklijke DSM N.V.

● F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

● NOVOZYMES A/S

● Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd

● AMANO ENZYME INC.

● BASF SE

● AB ENZYMES GmbH

● Codexis, Inc.



The global enzymes market growth is segmented on the basis of type into carbohydrase, protease, lipase, polymerase & nucleases, and others. The carbohydrase enzymes segment held approximately 40% of market share in 2021. This is attributes to the fact that carbohydrase is the most prominent type of enzyme used in pharmaceutical and food industries. Therefore, commercial applications of carbohydrase in food products and detergents are expected to fuel the growth of the segment throughout the forecast period. Protease enzyme segment is the second largest revenue generator, as it is widely used for processing the proteins. Moreover, protease enzymes are used in DNA replications & transcription, cell proliferation & differentiation, ovulation, fertilization, and others. Polymerase and nuclease enzymes possess highest growth potential in the global enzymes industry, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during analysis period.



The global enzymes market is segmented on the basis of reaction type into hydrolases, oxidoreductases, transferases, lyase, and others. Hydrolase is the mostly used in the food and beverages, and detergents industries. Globally, hydrolase enzymes held about 70% of the total market share. In addition, commercial applications of carbohydrase and protease enzymes in food products and detergents are expected to help hydrolases to maintain their dominance in the market throughout the forecast period. Oxidoreductase reaction type segment is the second largest revenue contributor to the market. Transferase segment possesses highest potential in global enzymes market, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the analysis period.

By application, the global enzyme market is segmented into food & beverages, household care, bioenergy, pharmaceutical & biotechnology, feed, and other such as agriculture, paper & pulp processing, and leather processing. Enzymes are most widely used in food processing as food additives for the purpose of modifying the properties of food such as shelf life, digestibility, texture, taste, and nutritional content. Hence, the food & beverage segment is anticipated to be one of the dominating segment over the analysis period. Likewise, the enzymes are used in laundry and dishwashing detergents (household care enzymes) to boost the performance of detergents by improving the stain removal properties, garment care, and wash efficiency.



In the enzymes market, the microorganism-based enzymes segment is registering the highest growth during the forecast period.

Microorganisms serve as prolific sources of enzymes, offering a wide diversity of catalytic activities and metabolic pathways. This inherent diversity enables the production of a vast array of enzymes tailored for specific industrial applications, ranging from food processing and textiles to pharmaceuticals and biofuels. Moreover, advances in biotechnology and fermentation techniques have facilitated the cost-effective production of microorganism-based enzymes at industrial scales, thereby driving market growth. Ongoing research endeavors aimed at discovering novel microorganisms and optimizing enzyme production processes are anticipated to yield enzymes with improved catalytic efficiency, stability, and specificity. Additionally, the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly solutions across industries is likely to drive the adoption of microorganism-based enzymes, which offer environmentally benign alternatives to traditional chemical processes.



