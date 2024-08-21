Biomednewsbreaks - Geovax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) Enters $8.5M Registered Direct Offering With Institutional Investor

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) GeoVax Labs (Nasdaq: GOVX) , a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapies and vaccines against cancer and infectious diseases, has entered into a definitive securities purchase agreement with a certain institutional investor. The agreement is for the purchase and sale of 1,700,000 shares of the company's common stock (or common stock equivalents), offered at $5 per share as part of a registered direct offering. The company will also issue the investor(s), in a concurrent private placement, warrants to purchase up to 1,700,000 shares of common stock. The exercise price of the warrants is also $5 per share. The warrants will be exercisable immediately following the date of issuance and will expire five years from being issued. Roth Capital Partners is the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

To view the full press release, visit



About GeoVax Labs Inc.

GeoVax is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel vaccines for many of the world's most threatening infectious diseases and therapies for solid tumor cancers. The company's lead clinical program is GEO-CM04S1, a next-generation, COVID-19 vaccine for which GeoVax was recently awarded a BARDA-funded contract to sponsor a 10,000-participant phase 2b clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy of GEO-CM04S1 versus an approved COVID-19 vaccine. In addition, GEO-CM04S1 is currently in three phase 2 clinical trials, being evaluated as (1) a primary vaccine for immunocompromised patients such as those suffering from hematologic cancers and other patient populations for whom the current authorized COVID-19 vaccines are insufficient; (2) a booster vaccine in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (“CLL”); and (3) a more robust, durable COVID-19 booster among healthy patients who previously received the mRNA vaccines. In oncology the lead clinical program is evaluating a novel oncolytic solid tumor gene-directed therapy, Gedeptin(R), in a multicenter phase 1/2 clinical trial for advanced head and neck cancers. GeoVax has a strong IP portfolio in support of its technologies and product candidates, holding worldwide rights for its technologies and products. The company has a leadership team that have driven significant value creation across multiple life science companies over the past several decades. To learn more about the company, visit

.

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire

(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

...

BioMedWire is powered by

IBN