Cannabisnewsbreaks Inmed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) Announces Three U.S. Patent Issuances

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INM) , a leader in the manufacturing, development and commercialization of rare cannabinoids and proprietary small molecule drug candidates, today announced its receipt of three patents granted in the U.S., strengthening its patent portfolio. The issued patents include one for its formulation and method of use in the of epidermolysis bullosa and related connective tissue disorders, one for biosynthesis processes and one for an ocular drug delivery formulation. As of August 20, 2024, InMed has a total of 13 patent families covering new chemical entities, formulations, manufacturing processes and methods of use.

“We are pleased to announce these U.S. patent issuances which help increase the commercial value of our programs and ensure the long-term protection of our drug research and development efforts. We are committed to continuing to build our patent portfolio to protect our novel drug candidates, methods of manufacturing these drugs, how they are formulated and how they are used to support the development of new treatments for diseases with high unmet medical needs,” said Eric A. Adams, InMed's President and CEO.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

InMed Pharmaceuticals is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates targeting the CB1/CB2 receptors. The company's pipeline consists of three separate programs in the treatment of Alzheimer's, ocular and dermatological indications. Together with its subsidiary, BayMedica, InMed is a global leader in the manufacturing, development and commercialization of rare cannabinoids and proprietary small molecule drug candidates. For more information, visit

.

