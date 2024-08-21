At Least 35 Pakistani Pilgrims Die In Iran Bus Crash

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Thirty-five Pakistani pilgrims were killed and 18 others wounded in a bus crash in neighbouring Iran on Wednesday morning, local TV channels reported.

The vehicle carrying the pilgrims flipped over at a checkpoint in Yazd city, DawnNews TV said, citing Iranian reports.

With 53 passengers, mostly from Larkana and Ghotki areas of Sindh province, the vehicle overturned due to break failure.

The were taken to hospitals in Yazd. The ill-fated bus caught fire near the Taftan-Dehshir checkpoint, according to Aaj TV.

After the incident, police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and transported the casualties to hospitals, where an emergency response was enforced.

