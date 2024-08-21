Lucid Green Enables Customer Trust and Transparency with Nasha Cannabis Brands' Rosin Bar Launch

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Green, the Smart Product Identifier (SPI) dedicated to fostering customer trust and transparency in the cannabis industry, announces its collaboration with Nasha Cannabis Brands. Together, they highlight a new era in transparency and innovation with the launch of the Rosin Bar, a cutting-edge disposable vape device created in collaboration with CCELL and 3WIN CORP.

Introducing the Rosin Bar: Elevating the Cannabis Experience

"In the heart of Humboldt County, California, Nasha Cannabis Brands, known for its premium hash and live rosin extract, introduces the Rosin Bar," said Barron Lutz, CEO of Nasha Cannabis Brands. "Crafted with precision and passion, this device underscores Nasha's dedication to quality and innovation. We're thrilled to partner with Lucid Green and industry leaders like CCELL and 3WIN CORP to introduce this groundbreaking product to the market."

The Rosin Bar showcases Nasha's commitment to purity and potency, combined seamlessly with CCELL's advanced HeRo heating technology. The result is a user-friendly, all-in-one vape device that embodies the pinnacle of quality and innovation in the cannabis vaping industry.

Lucid Green: Enabling the Industry to Work Smarter

"Lucid Green is committed to empowering trust and transparency through its Smart Product Identifier platform, LucidID," said Larry Levy, CEO of Lucid Green. "Our collaboration with Nasha Cannabis Brands on the Rosin Bar exemplifies this commitment by providing consumers with verified information about product quality and source origins. We believe informed consumers make better choices, driving safety in our industry forward."

Join the Movement

Lucid Green invites industry stakeholders to join the movement towards transparency and trust in cannabis products. Together with Nasha Cannabis Brands, they aim to set new standards for product quality, safety and transparency.

About Lucid Green

Founded in 2018, Lucid Green is dedicated to revolutionizing the cannabis industry through innovative technology and a commitment to consumer empowerment. LucidID, its flagship platform, has set the standard for trust and transparency by providing reliable information about cannabis products. With over 80 million LucidIDs in circulation, Lucid Green continues to drive positive change in the industry. For more information, visit lucidgreen .

About Nasha Cannabis Brands

Nasha Cannabis Brands specializes in premium hash and live rosin extract, crafting products that embody excellence and innovation in the cannabis industry. For more information, visit

nashahash .

SOURCE Lucid Green