Catalyst Power Launches Energy Services For Maryland Commercial And Industrial Businesses

Catalyst Power Holdings LLC ("Catalyst Power"), an independent integrated provider of retail power and cleaner energy solutions for the commercial and industrial sector, is launching its retail electricity services in Maryland. Catalyst Power provides custom-priced retail energy service along with a suite of cleaner energy solutions for commercial and industrial businesses, including a Connected

Microgrid® solution, energy storage, rooftop solar, demand response, EV charging, and more. Catalyst Power's complementary cleaner energy solutions help businesses earn immediate savings, generate revenue, meet sustainability goals, and ensure energy resilience without any upfront costs. Catalyst Power's commercial retail electricity service is now available to customers of Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE), with service to Pepco and Delmarva customers available later this year.

"We're launching in Maryland because it's a better time than ever for businesses to take charge of their energy. With Federal and State incentives, Maryland businesses have a great opportunity to significantly reduce their energy costs and generate new sources of revenue with clean energy solutions," said Gabriel Phillips, CEO of Catalyst Power Holdings. "We understand this sector and can unlock significant savings and revenue opportunities for Maryland's commercial and industrial businesses."

Catalyst Power is an independent energy solutions provider specializing in integrating retail electricity with complementary cleaner energy solutions designed to help commercial and industrial companies reduce costs and generate revenue with no upfront investment. The company utilizes a proprietary technology platform that provides a fresh perspective on data to identify, underwrite, fund, and provide solutions to customers while operating more cost-effective onsite energy and efficiency projects for its retail energy clients.

Maryland businesses interested in partnering with Catalyst Power or learning more can contact:

Web:



Phone: 1-888-789-7250

Email: [email protected]

About Catalyst Power Holdings LLC:

Catalyst Power Holdings LLC is an independent energy solutions provider specializing in integrating retail electricity with complementary cleaner energy solutions designed to help commercial and industrial companies reduce costs and generate revenue with no upfront investment. Catalyst Power's suite of cleaner energy solutions includes customized Connected

Microgrid solutions, rooftop solar, energy storage, EV Charging, and community solar. Catalyst Power specializes in serving the middle-market commercial and industrial end-use customers. Catalyst Power is a portfolio company of BP Energy Partners, LLC. More info:

.

About BP Energy Partners, LLC:

BP Energy Partners, LLC (BPEP), is a Dallas, Texas-based growth-oriented private equity firm. Since inception, BPEP has focused on a lower carbon future by establishing and growing sustainable and responsible companies in the natural gas value chain, including infrastructure, power, logistics, transportation, environmental services, renewable natural gas, midstream, and distribution. BPEP will also invest in low-carbon energy solutions and renewables. BPEP collaborates with entrepreneurs, family-owned businesses, project developers, and experienced management teams to provide patient capital, financial and operating expertise, and deep industry relationships. BPEP currently manages over $560 million in committed capital and is actively investing in new opportunities. More information can be found at .

