(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

5G Infrastructure Equipment Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Global 5G Infrastructure Equipment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global 5G infrastructure equipment market is poised for explosive growth, expanding from $18.44 billion in 2023 to $31.71 billion in 2024, reflecting an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 72.0%. This surge in market size can be attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for mobile data, the evolution of the internet, the proliferation of smart devices, and the growing needs of businesses and industries.

The 5g infrastructure equipment market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching a staggering $152.15 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 48.0% during the forecast period. This growth will be driven by enhanced data speed and capacity, integration of IoT, network upgrades and expansion, heightened focus on security and privacy, and the integration of edge computing. Key trends expected to shape the market include network slicing, Open RAN (Radio Access Network), densification and small cells, massive MIMO (Multiple Input Multiple Output) technology, and AI and automation integration.

5G Revolutionizes Smart Cities, Fueling Growth in the 5G Infrastructure Market

The adoption of 5G for smart city networks is a key driver of the global 5g infrastructure equipment market . The advanced features of 5G, such as high speed, reduced latency, wider bandwidth, a uniform platform, a larger number of connected devices, and extended battery life, are revolutionizing urban living. For instance, zero latency enables city transportation and traffic systems to automatically redirect traffic and alert self-driving vehicles about road conditions in real-time. Enhanced security, instant response to emergencies, and personalized healthcare are among the many benefits that 5G brings to urban residents. As smart cities continue to evolve, the demand for 5G networks is set to increase, driving growth in the 5G infrastructure equipment market.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global 5G infrastructure equipment market with a detailed sample report:



Key Players and Market Trends

Major players in the 5G infrastructure equipment market include AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Corning Incorporated, Fujikura Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Belden Inc., Intel Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., NEC Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Mavenir Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, and Gogo Business Aviation LLC, among others.

In the face of challenges such as spectrum standardization delays, these companies are focusing on developing advanced technologies and software to maintain their market positions. For instance, in February 2022, Radisys Corporation launched the Connect RAN 5G IoT software stack, which offers a wide range of features for IoT use cases, from metering and asset tracking to ultra-low latency, time-sensitive industrial deployments.

Segments:

.Communication Infrastructure: Small Cell, Macro Cell, Radio Access Network (RAN), Distributed Antenna System (DAS)

.Network Technology: Software Defined Networking (SDN) and Network Function Virtualization (NFV), Mobile Edge Computing (MEC), Fog Computing (FC)

.Application: Energy & Utilities, Automotive, Healthcare, Retail, Other Applications



Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the 5G infrastructure equipment market in 2023 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the coming years. North America held the position as the second-largest market. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global 5G infrastructure equipment market:



5G Infrastructure Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The 5G Infrastructure Equipment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on 5g infrastructure equipment market size, 5g infrastructure equipment market drivers and trends, 5g infrastructure equipment market major players, 5g infrastructure equipment competitors' revenues, 5g infrastructure equipment market positioning, and 5g infrastructure equipment market growth across geographies. The 5g infrastructure equipment market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

5G Technologies Global Market Report 2024

report/5g-technologies-global-market-report

5G Services Global Market Report 2024

report/5g-services-global-market-report

Wireless Internet Services Global Market Report 2024

report/wireless-internet-services-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.