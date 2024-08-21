Tradewind Finance Announces $17 Million Credit Facility For Best-Selling Sporting Goods Brand

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradewind Finance , an international trade finance company, today announced that it has closed a USD 17 million credit facility for a best-selling consumer product offering at-home sporting equipment. The USA-headquartered equipment brand makes a variety of strength training products including kettle bells, dumb bells, chin-up bars, and more that it sells directly to consumers, Amazon, and to other e-tailers around the world. The sporting goods brand is utilizing the facility to unlock cash flow for its expanding international growth and to support its seasonal demands as orders increase during the second half of the year.

After more than a decade of success in the US, the equipment maker is expanding with Amazon globally. Its decision to partner with Tradewind was based on the trade finance provider's international capabilities: Tradewind is tailoring working capital support that can meet the brand's international business needs, financing-wise as well as for accounts receivable management and credit protection with global buyers.

"Tradewind is a perfect fit for the client as they continue to scale their international sales. While they had many options from other lenders to facilitate their USA growth, we were able to offer a comprehensive solution covering all of their sales across North America, South America, UK, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Also, we have plenty of funding capacity to support their seasonality and ongoing growth," Brian Dowd, Senior Vice President at Tradewind's New York office, said of the deal.

Tradewind is financing the company's invoices once containers reach the port of origin at locations in Asia, where equipment is manufactured. The deal marks Tradewind's largest facility for and first Amazon Vendor client in the USA.

About Tradewind Finance

Founded in 2000, Tradewind Finance maintains a network of offices all over the world, including Bangladesh, Brazil, Bulgaria, China, Hong Kong SAR, Hungary, India, Pakistan, Peru, Turkey, UAE, and the USA as well as the headquarters in Germany. Combining financing, credit protection, and collections into a single suite of trade finance products, Tradewind brings streamlined, flexible, and best-in-class services to the world's exporters and importers.

Media contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Tradewind Finance