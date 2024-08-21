Liquid Logics Integrates With Privy To Revolutionize Real Estate Investment For Private Lenders

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Liquid Logics integration with Privy will enhance our Loan origination Software (LOS) by providing lenders and investors with real-time, data-driven insights.

LEE'S SUMMIT, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Liquid Logics , the leader in private lending software, is excited to announce a powerful new integration with Privy , a cutting-edge platform. This strategic collaboration will enhance Liquid Logics' already comprehensive Loan Origination Software (LOS) by providing lenders and investors with real-time, data-driven insights into profitable real estate opportunities.The integration empowers Liquid Logics private lenders and investors with real-time transactional data from successful investors, applying their proven strategies to instantly surface similar profitable investment opportunities. Leveraging MLS feeds, nationwide public record data, mortgage data, and rental comps, this approach emulates the success of savvy investors and minimizes risk.Liquid Logics lenders can white label Privy to their investors/borrowers to generate loans, providing visibility at every stage of the borrower decision-making process. With access to comprehensive real estate data and streamlined processes, lenders and borrowers can capitalize on the most lucrative property investments in the real estate market.Benefits of Liquid Logics and Privy Integration:1. Proactive Decision-Making: The integration allows private lenders and their investors/borrowers to make swift, confident decisions based on real-time data and insights from Privy. This reduces the risk associated with lending and investing by ensuring that the most current and relevant information backs all decisions.2. Streamlined Investment Process: Liquid Logics' comprehensive loan management capabilities, combined with Privy's Investor Activity feature, allow lenders to monitor borrower activities actively and anticipate when a borrower is preparing to make a purchase. Lenders easily identify and capitalize on these sales opportunities directly within the Liquid Logics platform.3. Customization and Flexibility: Both Liquid Logics and Privy are known for their customizable solutions. This integration allows users to tailor their experience to meet their needs, ensuring lenders and investors have the tools they need to succeed in a competitive market."We are thrilled to integrate with Privy and bring even more value to our users," said Sam Kaddah, CEO of Liquid Logics. "This partnership enhances our platform's capabilities and gives our clients a significant edge in the real estate market. By combining our leading loan management system with Privy's powerful investment insights, we are setting a new standard for efficiency, accuracy, and profitability in private asset based investment lending."This integration is a game-changer for private lenders, providing them with the tools and insights to make more informed, profitable lending decisions. As the real estate market continues to evolve, Liquid Logics and Privy are at the forefront, offering innovative solutions that drive success."Our partnership with lenders is fundamental to achieving our mission of transforming real estate investing and making real estate investing accessible to all," said Scott Fahl, Privy's Founder and CEO. "Through our integration with Liquid Logics, we enable their lender-customers to provide a uniquely differentiated platform to their borrowers that will drive loyalty and transaction volume while de-risking deal analysis for the borrowers based on the success of their existing properties and every other successful investor in the market. Privy and Liquid Logics make the lender a vital partner to their borrowers' investment endeavors."As a trailblazer in the private and hard money lending industry, Liquid Logics is renowned for its robust, customizable, and secure Cloud-Based Loan Management System. The platform offers a complete suite of tools designed to streamline and optimize every loan origination and management aspect. With the integration of Privy, Liquid Logics takes its commitment to empowering lenders and investors to the next level.Key Features of Liquid Logics:● Fully cloud-based SaaS Loan Management System with Auto workflow● CRM/lead pipeline integration● Servicing, reporting, and closing document management● Investor and private funds management with three fund and pool management structuresAbout Liquid Logics:Liquid Logics is the leading provider of Cloud-Based Loan Management Systems designed specifically for private and hard money lenders. Known for its comprehensive, customizable, and secure platform, Liquid Logics offers the most advanced Loan Origination Software on the market, helping lenders streamline their operations, reduce risk, and increase profitability.About Privy:Privy, located in Denver, Colorado, is a fast-growing PropTech success story founded by CEO Scott Fahl. Our platform simplifies real estate investing by offering instant clarity and logical insights into profitable investment strategies. We do this by leveraging a simple yet powerful concept: tracking the activity of top investors and turning those strategies into profitable opportunities. Privy empowers everyone from novice investors to seasoned professionals to replicate success and reach their real estate investing goals.For media inquiries, please contact:

Media and Public Relations Officer

Liquid Logics

+1 816-652-0301

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.